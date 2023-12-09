The Bachelor spoilers: Here’s who makes it to Joey Graziadei’s final 3 and if he gets engaged

We still have more than a month to wait for The Bachelor Season 28 premiere – but that hasn’t stopped spoilers from giving us all the details.

Joey Graziadei takes over as The Bachelor lead on January 22 when Bachelor Nation returns to Monday nights after months of tuning in on Thursdays.

His reign has been highly anticipated as viewers fell in love with him on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette.

Ultimately, she picked the right guy with Dotun Olubeko – leaving Joey available for 32 women to compete for his heart.

We already saw a sneak peek of the season, and it’s pretty clear that, despite Joey being a heartthrob and one of the best Bachelor stars we’ve seen in several seasons, there will be the typical drama, tears, making out, and drama among the women.

But does Joey find love in Season 28? Read on for the spoilers, and stop now if you don’t want to know yet.

Here’s what we know about Joey Graziadei’s top three women on The Bachelor

As usual, The Bachelor spoilers were released by Reality Steve – who always seems to know who gets to the end and who wins.

So far, his record has been near-perfect, and we trust that he also got these spoilers right.

The big reveal came last week via Reality Steve’s Instagram when he posted the results of Joey’s season well before it started to air and before we even got a chance to know the women who will be competing.

He claims that Joey Graziadei’s final three women on his season of The Bachelor are Daisy Kent, Kelsey Anderson, and Rachel Nance.

Reality Steve narrows things down even more, revealing that Rachel goes home after overnights, leaving the final two as Daisy and Kelsey.

The big winner and Joey’s current fiance is Daisy, whom we’ll have to get to know more about since she’s the one who won Joey’s heart and the final rose.

Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor started in his hometown

Filming for Joey’s season of The Bachelor began in September when he and the camera crew headed to his hometown of Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

Joey hit up a local bakery that was packed as onlookers wanted to get a look at their local Bachelor hero.

The bakery even posted about it, letting everyone know it would be business as usual, and asked them to please leave Joey and the crew alone to do their filming – even if they were there to catch a glimpse.

It was a big deal for Joey and Collegeville as Season 28 kicked off.

At this point, filming is done, and a premiere date is set. All we have to do now… is wait for the big premiere day and prepare for Joey’s journey.

The Bachelor Season 28 premieres on Monday, January 22 at 8/7c on ABC.