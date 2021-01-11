The Bachelorette’s Zac Clark reveals that his Saturdays are no longer for the boys as Tayshia Adams takes over

The Bachelorette star Zac Clark got the girl he wanted at the end of the season.

He got down on one knee after an emotional speech, where he revealed that Tayshia Adams was the one for him.

Even though it had been reported that Tayshia hadn’t necessarily found love on the show and that her relationship appeared to be unstable, it seems those rumors couldn’t have been more wrong.

Over the past couple of days, Tayshia and Zac have spent lots of quality time together in New York City.

And this Saturday, Zac joined Tayshia as she got her nails done.

The Bachelorette’s Zac Clark spends time with Tayshia at the nail salon

On his Instagram Story, Zac showed himself at a nail salon with Tayshia. They were both wearing masks and she was clearly happy.

She was sitting with her fingers in a dryer, showing that she was getting her nails done.

“Saturdays are no longer for the boys,” Zac revealed on his Instagram Story, hinting that he was ditching his friends for Tayshia.

While this is great for Tayshia as they can spend more time together and get to know one another, Zac’s comment could be misconstrued by fans who feel that Zac is ditching his friends for a woman.

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams are doing well after The Bachelorette

Zac and Tayshia are doing great after The Bachelorette. They spent Christmas together and Tayshia has spent time with Zac in his hometown of New York City, as they have talked about moving to the big city from Orange County, California, where her family is located.

After their engagement aired in December, the two were beaming with love on Instagram. Fans loved seeing them together and they aren’t disappointing fans with their online activities.

This year, they’ve been spotted in New York City and Tayshia revealed that Zac planned a day of tourist attractions to ensure she knew everything that New York City had to offer. Within hours, they had been to museums and had explored some very stereotypical things that tourists often come to New York to see.

We don’t yet know where the two would be settling down, but they would be joining both Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, who have both said they are moving to New York City – separately.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.