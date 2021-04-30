The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay promises a ‘few hard truths’ in new book Miss Me With That

Rachel Lindsay promises to share a few hard truths in her upcoming book Miss Me With That. Pic credit: @therachlindsay/Instagram

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay promises a “few hard truths” in her new book Miss Me With That.

Rachel teased her new project in an Instagram post shared on April 29.

She shared the exciting news with her 956,000 followers who hit the like button over 40,000 times thus far.

The cover showed half of Rachel’s face and body as she posed for a torso-length image. She looked up toward the title of the tome, her first, which will be released in January 2022.

The official title of the book penned by the former reality television star is Miss Me with That: Hot Takes, Helpful Tidbits, and A Few Hard Truths.

In the image, Rachel wore a shimmering green slip dress with thin straps that lay atop her shoulders. She added a layered necklace look and a series of rings on her fingers.

What is Rachel Lindsay’s book about?

Rachael described her book in the caption of the photo.

The former The Bachelorette lead claimed she had been waiting to share the news.

“So thrilled to finally be able to tell y’all that I have been working on my first book. MISS ME WITH THAT, a collection of personal essays, is available on 1.25.22, and I cannot wait for it to be in your hands,” Rachel penned.

“Ya’ll know I won’t hold back… I’m telling MY story, sharing my experiences, and opening my heart,” she concluded of the book which is currently available for preorder.

Miss Me With That will take a deep dive into Rachel’s innermost thoughts

The book’s official description said that Rachel will open up for the first time about what it meant to be the first Black lead on ABC’s hit show.

She will also reveal everything about her life off-camera, from her childhood growing up in Dallas, Texas, as the daughter of a U.S. District Judge to her disastrous dating life prior to going on The Bachelor, to her career in law, her evolving female friendships, and her decision to become a reality TV contestant where she would meet her husband Bryan Abasolo.

She will bring her sharp wit and keen intellect to weigh in on issues such as the lack of diversity in reality television and the importance of political engagement, protest, voting, and the Black Lives Matter movement.



The book will be told in Rachel’s down-to-earth and no-nonsense voice. This collection of essays will provide an intimate look at her life and share advice and inspiration for those looking to make sense of love and life.

