The Bachelorette’s Joe Park joined Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark for a charity run in New York City

This past weekend, Joe Park put his past feelings for Tayshia Adams behind him and joined her and Zac Clark for a run.

He decided that even though he had technically dated Tayshia for a short period of time, he needed to support Tayshia and Zac as part of a charity run they were doing in New York.

It was Tayshia herself that shared the news that Joe had shown up in the park to join them for the run.

The Bachelorette’s Joe Park supported Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark

Tayshia and Zac ran the 5K run in Central Park this weekend, which was the New York Road Runner’s Virtual Resolution Run.

Both of them revealed that they had so much fun and it only helped to have a familiar face along for the race.

“Look who joined us for the run today,” Tayshia wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Missed you @josephparkmd.”

She filmed Joe in the park, zooming in on his face. No word on whether he had someone special with him.

It sounds like he’s still single, as he recently shared that he hadn’t found anyone during the pandemic.

However, Bachelorette fans are already rooting for Joe to continue his journey to find love in Bachelor Nation. But because of the pandemic, we don’t know when that would be.

Joe Park was a fan favorite on The Bachelorette

Chris Harrison has teased that Bachelor In Paradise will return this summer, given vaccines continue to roll out across the country.

Joe hasn’t ruled out a Bachelor In Paradise appearance. When asked about possibly going to Mexico to find love, Joe revealed that he would definitely be interested in the opportunity if he was still single by that time.

Casting has not yet begun as Chris Harrison knows that he has lots of potential cast members to choose from. He has the women from Peter Weber’s season, the guys from Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ season, and the women from Matt James’ season.

There will also be guys from the upcoming spring season of The Bachelorette.

Bachelor Nation revealed they wanted Joe to be The Bachelor in the upcoming season but Chris hasn’t commented on this suggestion. The producers may not be looking for a potential lead for The Bachelor until later this summer.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.