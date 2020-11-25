Bachelor Nation has spoken: Joe Park for Bachelor 2021

Joe Park isn’t getting too much airtime on The Bachelorette this week, but fans haven’t forgotten about him.

As usual, there are a couple of bad apples who steal the show because they want to ensure they get the airtime to get attention and cause a stir to get Tayshia Adams’ attention.

But, Joe doesn’t fall into that category at all.

Instead, he seems to be a regular guy who just wants to find love. He has a career, and he’s excited about finding someone to spend his time with.

And, Bachelor fans are noticing him.

Joe Park should be the next Bachelor lead

Even though Joe hasn’t really gotten much time with Clare Crawley or Tayshia Adams, he continues to make it through every week.

On Instagram, his popularity is soaring.

And based on a new post by @bachelorreddit, it appears that fans want Joe to be the next Bachelor for the 2021 season.

“Who agrees?” the account wrote while sharing the results of a poll.

Out of six options, Joe Park got 61% of the votes. The runner up was Ivan with 13%. In other words, Joe knocked it out of the park.

Ashley Iaconetti shared her opinions last week, revealing that she was campaigning for Joe to become the next Bachelor lead. It seems that her opinion has truly pushed more attention towards Joe and away from the silly drama that’s playing out during the episodes.

Joe Park most likely didn’t win Tayshia Adams’ heart

While Joe is currently on the show at the time of this report, we are going to guess that he doesn’t make it to the finale, and he wasn’t the one who proposed to Tayshia.

Joe most likely didn’t win Tayshia’s heart on The Bachelorette, simply because she has stronger connections with the other men. While she supposedly spends her time alone on the weekends, Reality Steve has teased that she’s not in a stable relationship after the show.

He guessed it would crumble because of the distance. She is rumored to be with one of the guys from the show, but she’s not engaged.

Reality Steve has revealed that Tayshia has no interest in moving away from California, whereas the man who she has supposedly chosen doesn’t want to leave the east coast.

Just like with John Paul Jones, Bachelorette fans are guessing that distance and stubbornness will ruin this relationship.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.