Dr. Joe Park from The Bachelorette isn’t ruling out a Bachelor In Paradise appearance

The Bachelorette is already the most dramatic season ever with Clare Crawley saying she had found her husband on the first night.

She would go on to break all the rules and get engaged after just 12 days.

But in the midst of everything that was going on this season, Dr. Joe Park was one of the Bachelorette constants that stole the show.

Unfortunately, Joe was sent packing on last night’s episode of The Bachelorette, as Tayshia cut her cocktail party short.

Fans are campaigning to get him another spot on a Bachelor Nation show.

Dr. Joe Park from The Bachelorette talks about possible Bachelor role

In fact, the support for Joe has been so overwhelming that he’s now being asked about a possible return to ABC.

Joe talked to Entertainment Weekly this week, where he was asked about being the next Bachelor lead.

“The first thought when I saw that was like — I know Matt James is the Bachelor now, and I was like, man, I hope I’m not still single by 2022. I hope I’m in a committed relationship by then!” Joe explained when asked about whether he’d consider becoming the next Bachelor.

“It’s flattering, but I hope I’m not single until then, if I’m honest with you.”

While The Bachelor is a year from now, there is a potential spot for him on Bachelor In Paradise this summer. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but Chris Harrison is hopeful that they can film in Mexico.

So, would he go?

“I would say the same thing. Though I didn’t, unfortunately, find love on this show, I realized that love is possible from this show. I think it’s something you have to evaluate when [the opportunity] happens. It’s hard to say now,” he explains, adding that he’s very single right now.

Joe Park has become a fan favorite from The Bachelorette

It didn’t take long for people to start rooting for Joe on the show. Even though Tayshia sent him home this week, Bachelor Nation noticed him.

Bachelor Nation has spoken – they want Joe as the next Bachelor for the 2021 season. A fan poll showed overwhelming support for him becoming the next Bachelor lead next year.

Also, Ashley Iaconetti revealed last week that she wanted Joe to be the next Bachelor. She was a big supporter of ABC giving him a second chance.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.