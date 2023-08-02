The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey talks love life after Erich Schwer split: ‘I’m dating a girl!’

Gabby Windey left The Bachelorette engaged to Erich Schwer, but unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Erich was the one because they split less than two months later.

However, not all hope is lost for Gabby!

It turns out she might have been looking for love in the wrong places.

Rather than looking for love in men like Clayton Echard and Erich Schwer, she needed to look for love in women.

On Wednesday’s episode of The View, Gabby announced that she’s dating a girl now, comedian Robby Hoffman.

Gabby is extremely happy in her relationship with Robby and is convinced that Robby may be “the one.”

Gabby Windey goes official with Robby Hoffman

“I always want to live my truth and my story. So, I have been seeing someone for a couple of months, and I’ve been keeping it a little more private, because it is a bigger story and a bigger conversation, cause I’m dating a girl,” she told The View hosts.

Following her time on The View, she went Instagram official with Robby, sharing a cute photo dump of the two of them.

She captioned the post, “Told you I’m a girls girl!!”

Gabby Windey opens up on her sexuality

It’s no secret that Gabby has been incredibly busy the past few years between her time on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Dancing with the Stars.

Aside from her television appearances, she also had her engagement to Erich going on — so there was definitely a lot for Gabby to deal with all at once.

However, once things slowed down, she revealed that she came to the realization that she wanted to date a woman instead.

“I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder, and I didn’t really know to pay attention to it. I think when this happens, there’s some shame obviously surrounding it. I think I had to a little bit navigate through the shame: what is it? Where is it coming from? But, ultimately, I always want to just do me, do what I want, figure it out later,” she said.

Now that everything is public, Gabby says it’s like a “weight lifted” by making everything official.

“I don’t want to live and not be living my full truth. I don’t want to do that to myself. I don’t want to do it to my girlfriend. I don’t want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they owe me,” she explained. “I want them to hear it come from my mouth.”

Meanwhile, The View panelist Joy Behar asked Gabby if she would be dating women going forward.

Gabby confidently answered that she thinks Robby may be the girl for her. “I think it’s just my girl,” she revealed. “She’s so special. She makes me feel so safe, so loved, a love that I always wanted going on these dating shows.”

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.