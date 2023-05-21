Gabby Windey admits she slid into married The Bachelor star Ben Higgins’ DMs

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey has a confession to make.

It turns out that she has been in yet another Bachelor Nation star’s DMs.

It’s no secret that before joining The Bachelor’s Season 27 cast, where she tried to win over Clayton Echard, Gabby was romantically linked to both Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann.

Now, we’re learning that she could have had another Bachelor love connection when she admitted to dropping into Ben Higgins’ DMs.

The admission was a tease for Gabby and Rachel Recchia’s joint appearance on the Almost Famous podcast with Ashley Iaconetti.

“I know Ben Higgins is somewhere on the premises and I need to tell everybody that I slid into his DMs,” Gabby said while on the podcast.

She continued (via US Weekly), “I’ve got to get it off my chest.”

Now, we don’t know the details of the DM dive, and Ben is currently happily married, but we’re sure to hear more when The Bachelorette stars’ episode goes live.

Gabby Windey still talks to Vinny Guadagnino

Gabby WIndey may have dropped into Ben Higgins’ DMs, but they certainly didn’t have a love connection.

However, when it comes to guys, she has found an attraction to, Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino is right at the top of the list.

Gabby and Vinny met when they were both cast on Dancing with the Stars, and the pair shared several flirty messages back and forth on social media.

And just last month, when asked about a possible relationship with Vinny, Gabbey responded with a playful “never say never.”

While Gabby and Vinny’s flirting took off right after her split from The Bachelorette winner Erich Schwer, the pair seemed to be just flirty friends rather than moving their relationship to romance.

Gabby even explained on the Off The Vine podcast that Vinny is “just, like, a good friend.” She also admitted that he knows the ins and outs of being on reality TV — as he should, having been a reality TV staple for over a decade now. It seems that he’s been helping Gabby to ground herself as she becomes increasingly famous.

The Bachelorette is about to return for another season

It seems like just yesterday that Gabby Windy and Rachel Recchia were looking for love as co-leads on The Bachelorette. Time flies, though, and it’s actually been a year since they took over the top spot on the ABC hit.

Now it’s Charity Lawson’s turn to find the perfect guy who is there for the right reasons.

While Charity’s season hasn’t even started, there have already been some major spoiler leaks, including her final four.

Hopefully, Charity will have better luck than Gabby and Rachel as she searches for the love of her life. Only a handful of Bachelorette leads are still married to their winners, and we’d love for her to be among them.

The Bachelorette premieres on Monday, June 26 at 9/8c on ABC.