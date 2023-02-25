Gabby Windey has officially given the ultimate stamp of approval on Rachael Kirkconnell’s new activewear line.

There’s nothing quite like seeing one Bachelor Nation member supporting another, which is exactly what Gabby did by raving over Rachael’s new release.

Rachael, who previously won Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, launched her own 437 x RACHAEL clothing line earlier this month.

Partnering with clothing brand 437, the former contestant released an athletic onesie, a matching tank and leggings workout set, and a comfy “boyfriend” style hoodie.

While Gabby has been on the road as host of the Dancing with the Stars Live tour, she clearly could use some of the new pieces for both rehearsing and lounging between performances.

Gabby, one of the Season 19 leads of The Bachelorette, took to Instagram Stories on Friday to boast about Rachael’s workout set as she filmed herself in a full-length mirror while wearing it.

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey supports Rachael Kirkconnell’s new line

“You guys, I’m sure you know, but Rachael has a new athleisure line, it’s so comfortable, 437, fits like a glove,” Gabby said in her video.

She also joked that the set truly “does wonders” as she turned around to show off the outfit from a different angle.

Gabby Windey shows off some pieces from Rachael’s new collection. Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

To finish off her athletic look, Gabby paired the set with white sneakers, put her hair up into a ponytail, and rocked a makeup-free face.

Whether heading to the gym, rehearsing a number for the DWTS tour, or going out to grab a coffee, Gabby looked ready for whatever the day was about to throw at her.

The former leading lady also tagged Rachael and 437 in her IG Story, hoping to get followers excited and interested in purchasing the pieces.

Details on Rachael’s collab with 437 for her 437 x RACHAEL line

Recently, the former Bachelor winner announced her newest endeavor, which she had been working on for over a year.

Rachael took to Instagram on February 6 to let her followers know they could soon purchase items from her new 437 x RACHAEL line. She even admitted that one piece in particular, the taupe-colored hoodie, was inspired by none other than her boyfriend, Matt James.

The set Gabby was wearing featured two matching pieces, The Tank and The V Legging — which includes a triple-layered waistband for ultimate comfort.

A few days later, Rachael took to Instagram to announce that all the items had officially been launched on 437’s website, thanking her fans for showing their love and support for the project.

Funny enough, Gabby even commented on the post, telling Rachael, “Can’t wait to get my paws on these!”

Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

Although the two women may not have had a crossover during their time on reality television, it seems as if they will continue to root for each other as relatable members of the Bachelor franchise.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.