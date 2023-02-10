With her latest clothing collaboration, Rachael Kirkconnell has officially taken her title of “fashionista” to the next level.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old dropped her own collection with Toronto-based swimwear and athleisure brand 437.

The 437 x RACHAEL collection currently features a onesie, an athletic tank and leggings set, and a boyfriend-fit hoodie. All items are created with sustainable products and are either made out of recycled polyester or organic cotton.

Rachael, who formerly won Matt James’ season of The Bachelor in 2021, has been sharing her love of fashion and trendy looks on social media since her time in the popular ABC franchise.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, she first announced the exciting news, saying the collaboration has been in the works for over a year.

“Beyond excited to finally reveal the project we’ve been working on for over a year- my very own @437 x RACHAEL collection 🤎 ,” she wrote in the caption.

In her caption, she revealed that one of the products, the beige-colored hoodie, was inspired by her boyfriend and former Bachelor, Matt James.

Conveniently titled The Matt Hoodie, the fleece sweatshirt features front kangaroo pockets and a white “437” logo in the center.

“We have been LIVING in these. I cannot [wait] for you guys to get your hands on this and the rest of the pieces,” she said in regard to the hoodie.

Since her initial announcement of the drop, Rachael has also been sharing photos of the other pieces to her Instagram feed.

The taupe onesie, titled The Rachael Onesie, features an attached shorts and tank top combo with the same logo embroidered in the center. Other design elements of the piece include adjustable elastic straps, moisture-wicking fabric, and a shape-defining seam.

Other pieces in the collection include The Tank, which offers more coverage than other tank tops made by the brand, and The V Legging, which features a triple-layered waistband and a V-dip back detail.

Rachael also took to her Instagram Stories to show the design process of her new drop, which further broke down the specific details of each piece.

Rachael shares the design details of her new 437 x RACHAEL collection. Pic credit: @rachaelkirkconnell/Instagram

While the former contestant may be most prominently known for her stint in the Bachelor franchise, it was no surprise to see her continue on in the fashion industry — especially since she has become known to endorse a variety of fashion and beauty brands on her social platforms.

Rachael recently partnered with the British online fashion retailer, ASOS, to announce their availability at Nordstrom.

Rachael previously shared a few posts to endorse ASOS’ products being available at Nordstrom.

Last year, ASOS officially launched its first in-store collection, which was sold exclusively at the luxury department store.

She first shared a video alongside Matt as the two showed off their trendy looks while having their own “parking lot party.” Rachael’s look consisted of a simple black tank, which she paired with some low-rise jeans, black platform sandals, and a matching handbag.

Showing off their looks once more, Rachael claimed she and Matt were “up to no good” as they shared another photo to endorse ASOS’ pieces being available at Nordstrom.

With Rachael currently involved in the fashion industry while she and Matt are living their best lives in New York City, it can be expected for the former winner to keep partnering with brands and releasing more of her own collections.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.