The Bachelorette’s Dale Moss may already have moved on after Clare Crawley split

The Bachelorette star Dale Moss has seemingly already moved on from Clare Crawley after he was spotted publicly with another woman.

Dale and this mystery woman were spotted out on the town in New York City on Sunday, October 24.

According to HollywoodLife, she and Dale attended the Maven Screen Media and The Cinema Society screening of A Mouthful of Air at The Roxy Hotel.

A source told the outlet that the woman turned down Dale’s offer to take professional photos.

Dale partook in the photos but didn’t do any interviews. He then rejoined the woman and they headed into the screening.

This comes after Clare recently opened up about their “messy” and “painful” breakup, breaking into tears as she shared her side of the story.

Dale’s publicist defends him amid Clare Crawley breakup

Soon after rumors about Clare and Dale’s breakup surfaced, Dale’s publicist stepped in to share his side of the story.

The rumors swirling around made it seem like Dale cheated on Clare and abandoned her during a time when she needed him most. However, his publicist declared that wasn’t the case.

His publicist explained the timeline of Dale and Clare’s breakup.

“Dale and Clare broke up in mid-September when Clare was in New York City spending time with him,” his publicist wrote in a statement. Clare then chose to fly home to Sacramento and asked Dale to send her things. A couple of weeks later, Clare’s mother’s condition worsened and Dale chose to immediately fly out to Sacramento to be with her.”

The publicist then claimed that Clare was the one who blocked Dale.

The statement read, “Dale flew to Los Angeles for a work obligation and had every intention to travel back to Sacramento to be with her but his number was blocked, which made it impossible to communicate with Clare.”

Did Dale Moss cheat on Clare Crawley?

Around the time of Clare and Dale’s breakup, rumors surfaced that Dale cheated on Clare with another Bachelor Nation star.

People began to put together that Abigail Heringer was the one who hooked up with Dale.

Abigail is with Noah Erb now but the hookup allegedly happened before filming for Bachelor in Paradise started.

Clare affirmed these rumors when she tagged Abigail in a social media post addressing the rumors.

Dale has yet to directly address these rumors.

