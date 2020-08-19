The Bachelorette winner Dale Moss is supposedly a millionaire

Dale Moss has made headlines over the past couple of weeks for his role on The Bachelorette.

Dale was announced as one of the guys who would be competing to win Clare Crawley’s heart on The Bachelorette this season.

Then, the pandemic hit, and the show was put on hold. Clare and Dale had to wait to meet one another, but based on reports from La Quinta, California, the quarantine didn’t hold them back.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Clare has allegedly fallen in love with Dale, but we are just getting to know who he is. And now, we’re learning that Dale might have made lots of money prior to The Bachelorette.

Dale Moss has supposedly earned millions from the NFL

Dale is currently running his own fitness business and he’s passionate about staying healthy.

While we don’t know his earnings from his business, we are learning about his earnings from his NFL career that ended a couple of years ago.

InTouch is reporting that Dale has a huge net worth, estimating that it falls between $1 and $5 million based on information from networthspedia. The website also explains that it’s unknown how he made his money, though he did earn quite a bit while playing football for the NFL.

The website points out that he signed a contract with the Green Bay Packers that gave him $1,445,000 in 2012. He would later sign a $900,000 two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a $420,000 contract with the Chicago Bears.

If he was paid everything according to his contracts, he would have made $2,765,000.

We don’t know Clare Crawley’s net worth. We do know that she works as a hairstylist, has done promotional work on social media, and has a history on reality television.

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley found love on The Bachelorette after 12 days

Dale and Clare’s relationship has raised more questions than answers, and ABC doesn’t want to spill the beans about what has happened.

For many, it seems crazy that Clare would stop filming The Bachelorette after just 12 days because she had already decided to be with Dale.

Earlier this week, Dale’s sister spoke out about the romance, saying that her brother did not speak to Clare prior to filming. There had been reports that the two were texting after he reached out to her, but Dale’s sister claims that this did not happen.

She says that Dale and Clare met on the set of The Bachelorette.

Back in late July, there were reports that Dale and Clare had been chatting and possibly even sexting prior to seeing one another on the set.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.