The Bachelorette will wrap up next week with two episodes this week and two next week

We are only days away from Christmas and only two weeks away from the end of 2020.

And while we are more than ready to put 2020 behind us and move on with a new year, what does that mean for The Bachelorette?

Because of COVID-19, the Bachelorette production was delayed and Clare Crawley didn’t start filming The Bachelorette until the late summer.

Usually, production would have wrapped by then and the show would have aired already. But this year, everything aired much later, which means Tayshia’s season will conclude much later as well.

Even though there are only two weeks left of 2020, there are several episodes left of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette will air twice this week and next week

As it turns out, ABC has crammed the final episodes into two weeks to ensure The Bachelorette wraps up before the year is over.

Part of this reason could be Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, which will premiere Monday, January 4 at 8/7c on.

“The next two weeks #TheBachelorette is on both Monday and Tuesday nights. The finale episodes airing Dec 21st and 22nd. This Monday’s episode will include a #MenTellAll like you’ve never seen before!” Chris Harrison revealed on his Instagram, sharing that the next two weeks will feature two episodes each – on Mondays and Tuesdays.

This week, we know that the Men Tell All special will air Monday night and another regular episode will air Tuesday. We know that ABC will air two episodes next week, but Chris Harrison hasn’t revealed whether it’s the finale and an After The Final Rose episode.

The Bachelorette will end without a proposal

Even though this season of The Bachelorette was unique and interesting, we know that it won’t be a happy proposal and a happy ending. Reality Steve has shared what he knows, so we already know how Tayshia’s season will end.

We know that she won’t walk away with a proposal and she will just be dating the guy she picks. From what Reality Steve writes, we know that Tayshia picks Zac Clark. The two will not get engaged.

But there is still time before the finale airs. The episode ended last week with Tayshia learning that Bennett was coming back to tell her that he loved her. Tayshia decided to send Bennett home after his trouble with Noah, as she felt that the two were being childish.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.