The Bachelorette: Who is ‘Cuddle Queen Jean,’ the woman who helped Katie Thurston and Mike Planeta get more intimate?

Jean uses her cuddle techniques to bring Mike and Katie closer. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor franchise has introduced plenty of unique characters who join group dates to help the contestants step out of their comfort zone.

On the most recent episode of The Bachelorette, the series featured one of the more eccentric experts when professional cuddler, Jean Franzblau, arrived in the woods to help Katie and Mike P.

Katie and Mike’s connection had been more emotional than physical, with Mike’s heart and touching speech during a sex-positive group date, making Katie more open to dating a virgin.

However, Katie hoped Jean’s cuddle techniques would help her and Mike bond on a more external level. While Katie and Mike found the cuddle practices to be mostly humorous and awkward, it did help them put their walls down and left fans curious as to just what this Cuddle Queen Jean is all about.

Who is Cuddle Queen Jean?

Jean Franzblau, aka Cuddle Queen Jean or your “Hug Home Girl,” is a professional cuddler and founder of Cuddle Sanctuary in Los Angeles.

Jean is actively involved in her cuddle community and often hosts cuddle events. Jean views cuddling as an act of self-care and teaches people techniques on how to most effectively partake in the act of cuddling, both on social media and in one-on-one sessions.

Jean describes cuddling as “the simple act of providing comforting touch and attention to a body part.”

While Jean is now all about spreading positivity and happiness, her path to becoming a joyful Cuddle Consultant actually stemmed from a dark place.

In an interview with Voyage LA, Jean explained that she had been single and depressed for years. She also had become overly dependent on a relationship with a man where the love and affection weren’t mutual, and she realized that what she truly desired was actually sweet conversation and cuddling.

Jean found her calling to cuddle when she opened a magazine and saw a photo of people just chilling and cuddling, and she realized that’s what was missing in her life. Upon researching, Jean learned there were no events in Los Angeles dedicated to cuddling and so she created one herself, and thus, Cuddle Sanctuary was born.

Jean uses her wellness practice to help herself and other Californians take a break from the busyness of life and meet their need for affection. The sanctuary restored joy and community into Jean’s life.

Jean acknowledges her business is quirky

The path to creating the Cuddle Sanctuary wasn’t always easy, and Jean understands that some will view her life work as odd or even ridiculous. Many are skeptical and reluctant about engaging in cuddle practices, but Jean believes that the business can grow just like massage therapy grew into a lucrative business.

Despite the uphill battle to legitimize the cuddle industry, Jean feels the work she does is worth it and provides invaluable advantages to those willing to step out of their comfort zone and give it a try.

While Katie ultimately sent Mike home after the date, both Katie and Mike acknowledged that the experience they had with Jean bonded them.

Jean’s cuddle community has received more and more publicity and her recent appearance on The Bachelorette could help aid Jean’s mission to get people more open to caring for themselves through cuddling.

