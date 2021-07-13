Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Bachelorette: Were Brendan Scanzano and Blake Moynes friends prior to filming?


Blake Moynes and Brendan Scanzano on The Bachelorette
It looks like Blake Moynes and Brendan Scanzano may have been friends prior to filming The Bachelorette Pic credit: ABC

When Katie Thurston made the decision to allow latecomer Blake Moynes to join the other Bachelorette contestants, some of the men weren’t too happy about it.

Blake had already appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’s season and seemed to fall hard for both of the women.

Fans and contestants alike questioned whether Blake could possibly truly fall in love with a third Bachelorette lead or whether he was just looking for another 15 minutes of fame.

While many of Katie’s suitors were upset to see Blake, it appears that he may not have had a complete group of enemies in the men.

It appears that Brendan Scanzano, who received Katie’s final rose of the evening last night, had a friendship with Blake prior to either one of them filming together.

Brendan Scanzano and Blake Moynes were friends prior to filming The Bachelorette

So how exactly are Brendan and Blake connected?

Both of the contestants are from Ontario, Canada.

In a quick search on social media, Blake is clearly seen in a few of Brendan’s photos. One of which they appear to be ice fishing together and the other making it look as though the two of them play hockey together.

Brendan’s cast bio says that he plays in a local league, so it’s possible that Blake plays in that league as well.

While Brendan and Blake may be good friends, their friendship has not been spoken about so far this season and Brendan has received very little air time. So much so, that several Bachelorette fans joked on social media that they had no idea who he was when he received Katie’s rose on the most recent episode.

Is production trying to remain quiet about their friendship? That could be the reason we haven’t seen much of Brendan so far this season.

Will Katie end up with Brendan Scanzano or Blake Moynes? [Spoilers]

We don’t know for certain who Katie will ultimately end up with but some rumors have circulated that Blake will make it to the final four and possibly be the one to win Katie’s heart.

Reality Steve predicted in one of his blog posts that Blake and Katie may be the ones to end up engaged at the end of the season.

If that does actually happen, it will be interesting to see how that potentially affects Blake’s alleged friendship with Brendan.

Now that both men have made it to Katie’s final seven, fans could get a better idea of whether they do indeed have a close friendship.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

