Bachelorette viewers react after Blake Moynes calls Katie Thurston his future wife

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes get to know one another better on The Bachelorette.

Blake Moynes’ addition to the cast of The Bachelorette has upended the male contestants of the series who wondered why he returned to the show mid-series in his quest to win Katie Thurston’s heart.

The group, who had begun to establish connections with the stunning brunette, appeared to be fearful of the third-time contestant, who already competed to win the hearts of previous Bachelorette stars Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams.

During their first one-on-one date, Katie opened up her heart to Blake and revealed some important details regarding her past and what she needed from a companion moving forward.

Blake and Katie spent time riding horses and opened up to one another. He shared he was an advocate for wildlife and traveled to Africa in that pursuit. Katie admitted to Blake that she felt things were natural and fun with him. She also admitted he checked all her boxes and gave her butterflies.

Later in the evening, Katie spoke of her sexual assault and said it took a long time for her to become positive about the future when it came to the physical part of a relationship. A tearful Blake said he had a new appreciation for her and never wanted her to be scared of him in any way when it came to a future sexual relationship between them.

Katie loved their deep conversations and said without a doubt; she made the right decision when she allowed him to stay. Katie offered him the date rose, and he accepted.

Katie pictured a future with Blake

Katie and Blake spent the latter part of their date dancing to former American Idol contestant Laine Hardy who serenaded the duo with “Memorize You.”

“I could see myself walking away with Blake at the end of this; there, I said it!” Katie revealed.

Blake shared his feelings regarding his deep connection to Katie.

In an interview segment, he called her his future wife.

Bachelorette viewers reacted to their loving exchange

Viewers of The Bachelorette reacted to the apparent chemistry between Blake and Katie.

“Katie is all smiles with Blake’s presence. That’s all that matters (sorry, boys!). It’s possible he couldn’t be there night one just to fuel the drama. Can’t wait to see their chemistry play out!” wrote one follower.

Bachelor viewers reacted to the apparent chemistry between Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette.



“Aww I love Blake! I liked him on the other seasons and I finally I think he’s got it right being here with Katie. I really like both of them and I’m so excited to see their relationship develop,” wrote a second viewer.

A second fan loved the pairing of Katie and Blake this season.

“SHE WILL LIKE WHO SHE LIKES. Doesn’t matter when they come onto the show.! Team Katie and Blake!” claimed a third Instagram user.

A third follower defended Katie's choice in allowing Blake to stay on the series.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.