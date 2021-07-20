The Bachelorette viewers are starting to question whether Greg Grippo is as genuine as he seems

Bachelor Nation is questioning how genuine Greg Grippo is being on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

During this season of The Bachelorette, viewers have seen their fair share of drama amongst the contestants.

From Karl Smith who tried to stir the pot amongst the men to Thomas Jacobs whose desire to be the next Bachelor led to his departure. Even Hunter Montgomery who the contestants turned on rather quickly, was sent home due to his aggressive behavior with the guys and his questionable motives.

Katie Thurston has certainly had her work cut out for her in determining which contestants are truly there to find love.

Despite all of the drama, Katie has built some solid connections with her remaining men and Greg Grippo has been one of the front runners since the beginning of the season.

Greg admitted to Katie during the most recent episode that he was falling in love with her, but viewers are starting to wonder how strong his feelings really are for Katie.

Following the recent episode, several fans took to Twitter and expressed concerns over whether Greg’s feelings for Katie are as genuine as they come across on the show.

The Bachelorette viewers question Greg Grippo’s intentions with Katie Thurston

Greg seems like a nice enough guy but Bachelor Nation is starting to think something may be off in his dynamic with Katie.

During their one-on-one date, Greg said the things Katie wanted to hear in terms of his feelings for her, but some viewers think something feels off.

Bachelor alum Nick Viall took to Twitter with a bold stance and said, “HOT TAKE: Greg is Thomas with better execution.”

Katie did recently appear on Nick’s podcast and revealed that she had her heart broken at some point this season, so it’s quite possible Greg could end up blindsiding her.

It looks like Nick wasn’t the only one to wonder about Greg’s intentions as several fans chimed in with similar sentiments.

One fan noted how Greg went to acting school and also tried out to be on Claire Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette. They made it known that they weren’t convinced by “his humble act.”

Another viewer shared that they’ve had their suspicions about Greg since the beginning of the season, as others chimed in sharing the same thought.

Will Katie Thurston have her heart broken by Greg Grippo?

While some of Bachelor Nation is growing suspicious of Greg, there are still plenty of fans who think he is perfect for Katie.

With hometowns coming up, Katie will have the opportunity to meet his family and learn more about him, which may raise some questions or pull them even closer together.

Reality Steve predicted that there would be a big fight between Katie and Greg at some point, which will supposedly be caused by his need for more reassurance. The Bachelorette viewers have already seen Greg question where he stands with Katie.

Regardless of what happens, Katie has done a nice job of sticking up for herself and has no issues sending home the men who she feels do not belong there.

Time will tell whether Greg is as genuine as he seems or whether he will be the next villain on this season of The Bachelorette and ultimately break Katie’s heart.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.