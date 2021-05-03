Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Bachelorette star Zac Clark doesn’t regret crying after expressing love for Tayshia Adams


zac clark tayshia adams
Zac Clark revealed that he does not regret crying and expressing his love for Tayshia Adams on the set of ABC’s The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bachelorette star Zac Clark revealed that he does not regret crying after expressing his love for Tayshia Adams during his season of The Bachelorette.

Zac was an open book during Tayshia’s season of the ABC reality dating series, where the couple got down to the nitty-gritty of their relationship with some moments that brought him to tears.

Zac elaborated about his emotional response to falling in love with Tayshia to Us Weekly.

“I’m such a mush. Like, I cry. It’s embarrassing,” said Zac to the publication.

“It’s who I am. At the end of the day, we were talking about some real stuff. Emotions were high, and the human experience and human beings are built to cry when they’re emotional, and I’m cool with that,” he admitted.

“For me, any opportunity to connect with her, that was the focus,” he said of building his relationship with Tayshia during their tenure on the reality show.

Zac was originally a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season

tayshia adams zac clark
Tayshia Adams and Zac found love on the set of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The two met when Tayshia took over for The Bachelorette lead Clare Crawley during Season 16 of the dating series. Zac and Tayshia became engaged during the show’s December 2020 finale.

Zac found that his love for Tayshia grew even more after rewatching the season back as it aired in the Fall and Winter of 2020.

He realized how much his ladylove took the time to make sure the experience was easy for the contestants, whose time on the show was originally upended after Clare fell hard and fast for Dale Moss and only several episodes in the season, she left the show an engaged woman.

Zac said Tayshia stepping in and picking up the pieces was a testament to her strength and abilities.

“Her ability to kind of navigate all that and hold space for a lot of those challenging conversations that she did have, many of which I didn’t even know were going on until actually watching the season back. It made me love her even more,” he exclaimed.

Zac revealed the way he managed to control any feelings of jealousy towards Tayshia’s other suitors

Tayshia Adams Zac Clark
Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark connected on the set of Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Zac said that being a part of The Bachelorette cast could have brought up feelings of jealousy between himself and the other men who competed to win Tayshia’s heart.

He managed to combat that by leaning into his strength and the bond he was creating with the stunning show lead.

Zac said it was awkward seeing other guys make out with her but he realized it was “just part of the thing” and what he had to do was focus on their relationship and lean into the fact that what he was seeing, hearing and learning about the other contestants’ dates and experiences would either get him to a place in the end where he would be with Tayshia or not with her.

Luckily for Zac, the season worked in his favor. The two are reportedly enjoying their time together but no wedding date has been set as yet.

The Bachelorette will air beginning Monday June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.

