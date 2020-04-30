The Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron denies he’s the father of Gigi Hadid’s unborn child

Tyler Cameron is one of the most eligible Bachelors from Bachelor Nation at the moment, as everyone wants to date him.

Fans love him, Hannah Ann wants a shot with him, and fans want Tyler to buy Hannah Brown an engagement ring. Everyone wants him to find love.

And it’s not from the lack of trying. Last fall, Tyler was briefly linked to supermodel Gigi Hadid, as the two hung out together in New York.

Their romance came out just days after The Bachelorette finale, where he was asked out for drinks by Hannah after she ended her engagement to Jed Wyatt.

Gigi is now pregnant with her first child after getting back together with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, and fans are asking Tyler about it on social media.

Tyler Cameron denies being the father of Gigi Hadid’s unborn child

On Instagram Live, a fan commented Tyler about Gigi’s unborn child.

When fans were commenting about it, one person wrote, “Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg.”

Tyler didn’t write his replies but instead read the ones that fans were writing to him and speaking out loud as he read them.

“Y’all are wrong in the comments,” he said. “Y’all are terrible.”

It was later clarified that he said they were wrong — as in, wrong for even thinking that he could be the father.

Tyler felt it was rude and out of line to guess he could be the father. The two stopped dating in October, almost seven months ago.

Tyler Cameron could still have a future with Hannah B

Tyler has revealed he’s single. Despite being spotted with Hannah Brown and other women since his split with Gigi, it appears that Gigi may have been his last girlfriend.

He spent a few weeks in quarantine with Hannah B at his house, but they never confirmed that they were dating at the time. Their single statuses were later shared on social media.

Then, Cameron was spotted working out with a mysterious blonde woman, who turned out to be a neighbor.

After Hannah left his Jupiter, Florida home, fans worried that they would never see Tyler and Hannah together as a couple. But Tyler’s friend Matt James said that Tyler and Hannah will see each other again once everything is said and done with quarantine.

Maybe Tyler and Hannah will have a romantic date out of quarantine and without his friends hanging around.

Bachelor In Paradise is currently on hiatus.