The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley dyes her hair after her split from Dale Moss

Clare Crawley surprises fans with new look after split from Dale Moss. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is changing things up after becoming a single woman once again.

Her split from Dale Moss surprised Bachelor Nation as much as it perhaps surprised her, as she later revealed that she didn’t know that Dale would issue a statement about them breaking up.

Clare, who went on The Bachelorette to find love, got engaged to Dale after just 12 days of filming.

Even though she was criticized for rushing to the decision to shut down production to get engaged, she was certain that Dale was her future husband.

Less than eight months after getting engaged, Dale ended their engagement, saying it was the healthiest decision for both of them.

Clare Crawley changes her look after split from Dale Moss

Now, a few weeks after learning that her engagement was ending, Clare decided to change up her hair.

On Instagram, she shared a video of her mixing up hair color. She used the caption, “Once a stylist. Always a stylist.”

A few hours later, Clare shared the adorable new hairstyle on her Instagram feed, showing subtle shades of pink in her hair. It really suits her and is the perfect post-breakup hairstyle.

The post was also an ad for shampoo and conditioner from Amazon.

Clare Crawley was blindsided by the breakup statement from Dale Moss

Clare was silent on social media after learning that Dale was ending their relationship. She didn’t know he was planning on releasing a statement and shared a post on Instagram a few days later, revealing that she was heartbroken over the news that Dale was calling it quits.

She wanted to make the relationship work and she was ready to fight through their problems.

Right before their breakup, Dale and Clare spent time with Dale’s cousin, who revealed that something wasn’t right with the couple. Fans would never learn why Dale decided to call it quits.

The split has caused people from Bachelor Nation to speak out. Ben Higgins has revealed that blindsiding Clare with the statement was so wrong, slamming Dale for issuing a statement without talking to Clare about it first.

Shortly after releasing his statement about the breakup, Dale was caught up in cheating rumors. Sources said that Dale had been hanging out with a real-estate agent and he had been cheating on Clare throughout their entire engagement.

