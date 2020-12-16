The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes reveals he still thinks about Tayshia Adams and the ‘what ifs’ in their relationship

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes is speaking out after his elimination during Monday’s bonus episode of the show.

ABC decided to air two episodes this week to wrap up Tayshia Adams’ season of the show before Matt James takes over with The Bachelor on Monday, January 4, 2021.

Fans got to see her send home a few guys and watch a brief Men Tell All segment.

Canadian Blake Moynes was one of those guys, who was sent home. Tayshia decided to send him home because they simply ran out of time.

She had already created some strong connections with the other guys and Blake wasn’t happy to hear that she didn’t have the time to build something with him.

Blake Moynes says things would have been different without Clare Crawley

After his elimination, Blake decided to dish on his feelings about being eliminated so late in the game.

“Right when I first got back [home], I was frustrated because it sucks. The connection that we had came on, like, the last day I was there. So, it was so fresh,” Blake told Us Weekly.

When he was competing for Clare Crawley, Blake was breaking the rules. He was attending dates he wasn’t supposed to be on, and he would find Clare later on at night. He was putting himself on the line to get her attention.

But after Tayshia replaced Clare, he fell into the background. It wasn’t until last night’s episode that he finally got some time with Tayshia. Unfortunately, it was too late.

“I felt like we made such a stride. And it was, like, shut down. But I still was hanging on to that day just because we blamed it on time. I wish she just said, ‘You’re not The One for me. There’s other connections here. I don’t see us being a thing.’ Instead, it was like, ‘We ran out of time, the connection came too late.’ And so yeah, I got sent home. And I was like, thinking about the what-ifs, the potential,” he told the magazine.

Blake revealed that he has tucked away his feelings and done his best not to think about them. He admitted that he struggled to make sense of her answer and he continued to question everything. But he also shared that he has moved on from their relationship and he knows that she’s happy where she is now.

Blake Moynes is beloved in Bachelor Nation

Even though things didn’t work out with Tayshia, Blake was loved by viewers after he was introduced alongside Clare back in October. When Blake was filming for Clare Crawley’s season, he was getting the rule-breaker edit. But people saw him as the bad boy Canadian.

There was at least one Bachelor Nation woman who was smitten with him.

Blake was winning over Victoria Paul and her mom when he was competing for Clare. She revealed that they were rooting for him and hinted she would hit him up if he was sent home.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.