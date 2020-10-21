Blake Moynes is getting the ‘rule breaker’ edit according to Reality Steve

The Bachelorette star Blake Moynes knows what he wants. He’s after Clare Crawley and he’s willing to fight for his chance to see her and get to know her.

We already know that Blake broke the rules during quarantine by reaching out to Clare on social media to check on her mother after she had a bad fall. Clare brought that up with him during the first night and thanked him for his concern.

Blake Moynes is this season’s rule-breaker

Apparently, Blake thought Clare’s response was positive when she told him she appreciated him breaking the rules to check if she was okay.

That apparently gave him quite a bit of confidence, because last night, he decided to break the rules on the show yet again.

Producers set up a volleyball game for the guys. The winning team would get to spend some extra time with Clare, while the losing team would have to return to their rooms.

Blake was on the losing side, so he was supposed to return to his room. But he wanted his time too, so he decided to fight for her.

Blake changed his clothes and set out to go find Clare.

Reality Steve chimed in on Blake’s decision to break the rules, saying that he is clearly getting the “rule breaker” edit.

He added that it was simply television production at work.

Clare appreciated Blake’s effort and rewarded him with a rose, the other guys thought he was overstepping his boundaries.

They didn’t appreciate him stealing time with Clare away from them, as they had won the game and felt that they had earned the opportunity.

Blake Moynes is already winning over viewers

Even though he’s breaking the rules on The Bachelorette, fans are still finding Blake attractive and he has become a frontrunner on the show. During Episode 2, Clare admitted that she does have a strong connection with him.

Blake’s big competition, however, is Dale Moss, who Clare has already labeled her future husband. Die-hard fans who keep up with spoilers know that Clare does ultimately end up with Dale- rumor has it that the two are engaged- but Blake is certainly endearing himself to fans.

Blake has also won over Victoria Paul and her mother from Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.

Past fan favorites often return to different shows in The Bachelor franchise, so this may not be the last we’ll see of Blake.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.