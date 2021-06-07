The Bachelorette spoilers: Who is James Bonsall? Here’s what we know about the guy in the box

Who is the “guy in the box” on The Bachelorette? Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston’s journey on The Bachelorette is set to begin tonight and we’ve got the inside scoop on one of her contestants.

Fans of The Bachelor franchise know that one of the best parts of premiere night is seeing the first impressions.

As the suitors arrive, it’s usually pretty entertaining as some of them have been known to do some crazy things as they meet their potential spouse for the first time.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Tonight, one of Katie’s men will be showing up in a gift box complete with a bow on top.

Previews of the episode show a voice coming from the box that says, “I’m looking for the Bachelorette.”

Reality Steve let fans know that “the guy in the box” is a man named James Bonsall — here’s everything we know about Katie’s potential suitor.

(SPOILER): The guy who shows up on Katie’s season in the box on night one is James Bonsall. pic.twitter.com/EtFg4tCBkg — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 19, 2021

Here’s what we know about James Bonsall

His cast bio on ABC simply shows the gift box he wrapped himself in and doesn’t give additional information but after a few social media searches and some investigating, we’ve found out more information on Katie’s potential man.

James is a 30-year-old businessman who currently lives in San Diego, California according to his Instagram page.

He posted an old passport that revealed he was born on April 3, 1990, in London, England but spent some time in New Zealand growing up.

He loves to stay active and spends a lot of time working on his physique in the gym.

Based on LinkedIn, James currently works in Human Capital Management at a company called Paycor. He graduated from State University of New York College at Cortland in 2013 with a degree in sports management.

James appears to be an animal lover as he posed with an adorable bulldog riding shotgun in his car and another dog that he posed with along the water. Whether or not these two fur babies belong to him remains to be seen.

James is one of 25 men looking to steal Katie’s heart this season.

What to expect during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette

Whether or not “the guy in the box” a.k.a. James will make it far in his journey is still unknown, but it looks like fans have a lot to look forward to this season.

New hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will be replacing Chris Harrison after he stepped away indefinitely following a racism controversy.

Fans can also expect an appearance from Blake Moynes, who was on Clare Crowley and Tayshia Adams’ season, but he will not be showing up until later in the season.

It looks like fans will have plenty of drama to look forward to as trailers have shown Katie inviting any man who isn’t there for the right reasons to walk out the door.

Who will get Katie’s first impression rose tonight? Will the gift box work in James Bonsall’s favor?

The Bachelorette returns tonight at 8/7c on ABC.