The Bachelorette spoilers: The men tell all on Katie Thurston

Katie Thurston will face her suitors for a special episode of The Bachelorette titled the Men Tell All.

It’s that time of year again for Bachelor Nation when the contestants on The Bachelorette tell-all on one another and the object of their affections, Katie Thurston.

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All will focus on the men who were eliminated throughout the season as well their feelings for Katie that may have gone unfulfilled since last seeing her in the spring.

Production on the series ended on April 26 and this will be the first time many of the men have seen or spoken to their former love interest since leaving the swank Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, all in their quest to make Katie their wife.

While production was scheduled to run through May, Katie pushed forward in her journey for love and the team was ready to head home one week ahead of schedule.

Katie’s season has been full of twists and turns, with several men sent home early for their dishonest behavior and others, for what Katie said was a lack of chemistry.

What can viewers expect on The Bachelorette: Men Tell All? Read on to find out.

It’s time for Katie Thurston’s men to have their say

It’s time for Katie’s former suitors to hash it out as the cameras roll.

Ahead of hometowns, these are the four men who are in the running for Katie Thurston’s heart: Greg Grippo, Michael Allio, Blake Moynes, and Justin Glaze. Pic credit: ABC

The contestants who participated in Katie’s season as suitors in a quest for her heart will reunite for the first time since their New Mexico experience to hash out all the drama between them and perhaps, even Katie, in front of a live studio audience.

There will also be a look at the final two episodes of the season.

These will consist of hometowns, where the men will meet members of Katie’s family and learn even more details about her past and the way those closest to her feel regarding her journey to find love.

The four men who are currently in the running for Katie’s heart are Blake, Greg, Justin, and Michael.

According to Reality Steve, the Men Tell All was just filmed on July 15 at the Hotel Amarano in Burbank, California. He revealed that at least 12 men were able to make the trip to California and should include Hunter Montgomery, Thomas Jacobs and Connor Brennan.

Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be back to host the special episode that was filmed with a live audience.

One man will break Katie’s heart

Prior to this, one of the remaining men will have an emotional realization about his journey to find love, which leads to a heartbreakingly honest conversation with Katie at the resort. Rumor has it that this man is fan-favorite Greg Grippo and the conversation between the two will break her heart.

It was reported that Greg and Katie had a huge fight which led to his exit from the series ahead of hometowns.

Reality Steve reported that during an off-day on overnight dates, Greg will head to Katie’s room to talk to her. This will lead to a difficult discussion which viewers will see centered around the fact that Greg felt he needed some sort of assurance from Katie that he was the one, or that he would be picked.

Steve said it will be the worst fight ever seen on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All will air on Monday, July 26 at 8/7c on ABC.