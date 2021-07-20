The Bachelorette: Fans are eager to see Blake Moynes’ censored painting for Katie Thurston

Blake Moynes gets provocative during an artsy group date. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette Season 17 is winding down and, for the final group date, Katie wanted her remaining men to tap into their artistic side.

After viewing a professional artist’s suggestive floral paintings, the men were encouraged to create their own titillating art, and the outspokenly sex-positive Blake Moynes clearly took the challenge to heart.

Blake’s painting is too graphic for television

Katie had to keep a straight face as Andrew S. presented her with a painting of him devouring sushi and Michael A. attempted to sculpt the female form. However, when it came time for Blake to present his piece, Katie couldn’t help but break out laughing.

While Katie and the men clearly found Blake’s art humorously provocative, the show decided the art was too racy to show on television and ended up covering his entire canvas with a dark black box.

Fans were itching to see just what Blake could have painted that would cause the show to censor the entire painting. Many viewers voiced their desire to see Blake’s graphic painting, begging for the image to be released on social media.

Blake later shared that his presumably risqué art piece was inspired by the fact that physical intimacy is important to him and had been missing in his life for a long time. He stated, “…it had been a long time since I had sex and love. So I wanted to be bold and talk about things that people are scared to talk about.”

please please @BlakeMoynes @katiethurston what’s it gonna take for you two to show us what was on the painting, i have to know #TheBachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/E8YaNwTQKw — colby xx (@colbynxel) July 20, 2021

Interestingly, Blake expressed being open to showing the art piece. Blake responded to a comment of someone hoping to see his painting, by stating “One day, I promise.”

Blake promises his art will one day be revealed. Pic credit: @blakemoynes/Instagram

Blake has made racy art before

For someone who expressed disliking art, Blake sure knows how to get people talking about the art he creates.

While Blake was on Tayshia Adam’s season of The Bachelorette, he yet again took an opportunity to make suggestive art. During a group date, Blake proudly molded a hardly subtle phallic symbol which also stirred up some discussion on social media.

Tayshia has since expressed that Blake’s energy would be a good match with Katie’s personality, especially because Blake’s art speaks to his sex-positive outlook on life. His comfortability with discussing sexual intimacy is one of the major attributes that he has in common with Katie, who has been deemed the sex-positive Bachelorette.

Blake and Katie’s similarities in this area, along with many others, play a large part in why they’ve been able to click so quickly. So far Blake and Katie look like they have a strong chance of ending this journey in an engagement, even despite Blake saying he hasn’t yet fallen in love with Katie.

Before fans see if Blake will propose to Katie, they first want to see what intriguing image Blake painted for her. Blake’s promise to one day release the painting means fans will likely get to see the art sooner or later.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC