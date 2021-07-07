Tayshia Adams supports Katie Thurston’s decision to let Blake Moynes join The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Tayshia Adams revealed why she thinks The Bachelorette’s latest arrival, Blake Moynes, will be a good fit for Katie Thurston.

Blake stirred up plenty of drama when Katie allowed him to join the competition so naturally, he has been a hot topic for Bachelor Nation.

Tayshia addressed why she supported Blake’s decision to come back and pursue Katie during an interview with GMA.

“I just know that he has a really good heart,” Tayshia told Michael Strahan. “He’s genuine, he’s sincere and he is ready for marriage. And that’s really what Katie was looking for. She said from Day 1, looking at me, she said, ‘I want to get engaged at the end of this.’ And Blake had all the right intentions. So I figured that they would be a great match.”

When Michael Strahan noted that he already seems to have chemistry with Katie just two episodes in, Tayshia couldn’t help but agree.

Tayshia revealed Blake’s arrival on The Bachelorette

Even though sharing exes can be an awkward thing, Tayshia was more than happy to tell Katie that her ex Blake wanted a chance at love with her

Blake competed on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette and then, like all the men, switched gears to Tayshia when Clare left the season partway through filming to be with contestant Dale Moss.

During last week’s episode, Tayshia shocked Katie when she told her someone from Tayshia’s past was there to meet Katie.

Tayshia wouldn’t reveal his identity at the time but told Katie he was “an amazing guy” whom she felt was there with good intentions.

Katie was pleasantly surprised to learn it was Blake Moynes. She revealed that he had slid into her DMs when she left Matt James’s season of The Bachelor and commended her bold personality.

She told Blake, after calling him a troublemaker, that she would strongly consider letting him join the competition after he told her he could see himself getting engaged to her at the end.

When she decided to send Thomas Jacobs home after claims he was just there to become The Bachelor, she gave his rose to Blake.

Blake’s arrival frustrates the men as he bonds with Katie

Needless to say, the other men weren’t happy when Blake entered the house the following week. They were upset that they had put in time with Katie and Blake seemingly jumped the line.

Additionally, they were sure to point out that Katie would be the third Bachelorette lead he’s pursuing.

However, that didn’t stop Katie from giving him an opportunity to catch up.

Blake received a one-on-one date from Katie. The two spent the day riding horses and rolling in the hay– quite literally.

Viewers noticed that their chemistry was off the charts. It’s clear Blake has quickly become a strong contender.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.