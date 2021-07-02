The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston warns Bachelor Nation women to ‘watch out’ for Thomas Jacobs



Katie Thurston has reportedly sent out a warning to participants of Bachelor in Paradise to watch out for former Bachelorette contestant Thomas Jacobs. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston has reportedly sent out a warning to all women to be wary of former contestant Thomas Jacobs, particularly the cast of this summer’s Bachelor in Paradise.

“I am nervous for any woman who interacts with Thomas, honestly. He’s a smooth talker,” Katie said on the Wednesday episode of The Viall Files podcast hosted by Nick Viall, star of Season 21 of The Bachelor.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he recycles some lines with me on some of these women… Good luck to them,” she continued.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Katie also alluded to Thomas being “just fine” in a tweet where she added both a wave and a palm tree emoji.

Katie Thurston and Thomas Jacobs’ shaky past

Initially, Katie believed that Thomas might be the right man for her and was hopeful for him to advance far enough in the competition to make it to the show’s Hometown Dates.

However, after learning about his behavior toward the other contestants, particularly Tre, Katie hit her wall when she learned that Thomas was reportedly on the show with the hope that he would eventually be cast in his own season of The Bachelor.

During a particularly tense rose ceremony, Kate ended her relationship with Thomas.

“You told me things that I wanted to hear,” Katie said. “What I learned about you tonight is that you’re selfish, unkind, and a liar. Your Bachelor audition ends tonight. So get out.”

Katie admitted she won’t change her mind about the former The Bachelorette contestant

Katie told Nick during his podcast that she won’t be changing her mind about the former Bachelorette contestant anytime soon.

“If he’s on Paradise, I don’t care who he’s with, I’m going to be like, ‘Watch out, girl!'” Katie stated.

She also doesn’t feel that he will change anytime soon. Katie shared her reasons with Nick for her conflicted feelings toward Thomas even after learning of his unsavory behavior toward the other men in the house.

“If I wanted to keep Thomas, I would have. My connection with him was, I think, more sexual than mental [or] emotional,” Katie explained. “He said all the right things and I wish they showed it, I questioned [him] very early on. I was like, ‘No one is this perfect.’ So my intuition was like, ‘I don’t know about this guy.'”

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers

Spoiler king Reality Steve also commented on Thomas being added to Season 7 of the cast. “If you thought Thomas got a lot of air time this season, just wait til Paradise,” the blogger wrote on Twitter.

Pic credit: @RealitySteve/Twitter

During the series, which taped in June, Thomas reportedly hooks up with Becca Kufrin from Season 22 which starred Arie Luyendyk Jr. as well as The Bachelorette Season 14. She currently hosts The Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.