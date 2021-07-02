The Bachelorette spoilers: Katie Thurston says this unaired moment is what made her send Thomas Jacobs home

Katie Thurston said a moment that didn’t make it to air sealed her decision to send Thomas Jacobs home. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie Thurston opened up about the unaired moment is what made her send Thomas Jacobs home, effectively ending his journey on The Bachelorette.

After being outed by the other men as an opportunist, the final nail in the coffin of his journey was a moment that didn’t make it to the final cut of the June 28 episode.

Even thought there was drama between Thomas and the other male contestants of the series, Katie didn’t see the side of the handsome Poway, California real estate broker the men did and had other ideas for their romantic journey moving forward.

Katie told Bachelorette co-hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe that she believed Thomas would make it all the way to the end of the competition, to the hometown dates. That is how deep she felt their connection went.

In an interview with Nick Viall for his podcast The Viall Files, Katie admitted her true feelings regarding Thomas.

“Yeah, he’s hot and I really was hoping, to be honest, to take him to Fantasy Suite, but I don’t have time to waste. So I was like, ‘You’ve got to go…’ I wasn’t going to waste any time with him,” she said.

The moment that Katie knew Thomas had to go

The Bachelorette star shared that although there were many different issues she had with Thomas’ actions, the final nail in the coffin for her was the way he behaved toward his fellow contestant Tre.

“One thing I wish was shown, which was kind of the nail in the coffin for me, was Thomas actually came forward and said that he was kind of mean to [Tre Cooper], and Tre is, like, the most kindhearted man,” Katie explained.

“Once I heard that I was like, ‘If you can’t handle, like, conversations — I’ve already experienced it firsthand, like, you aren’t able to communicate in a normal, effective way — now, you’re being mean to Tre, who’s a sweetheart, I don’t have time for you,” she continued.

“Tre never brought it up… he did kind of keep that to himself. Thomas was the one who admitted it. He was just spilling words after words after words — like that conversation was way [longer than what was shown]. With Thomas, I was just over it,” Katie concluded.

Katie Thurston called Thomas Jacobs “unkind”

The reason Katie called Thomas “unkind” at the Rose Ceremony when she sent him home was due to the way he behaved toward Tre.

“I’m going to make quick decisions, and if all of a sudden there are no guys left, that’s not on me, that’s on casting. If you’re going to bring s**tty guys here, that’s not my [fault]. I’m not going to waste my time, like, ‘Bye, get out!'” she said to Nick on his podcast.

Katie ultimately felt as if Thomas wanted to be on The Bachelorette with a focus on becoming the star of the next season of The Bachelor, which is scheduled to air early next year.

“I was like, ‘You weren’t even open to falling in love.’ [It was like], ‘Let’s just skip that step and be the Bachelor.’ And that’s the difference I think people are kind of missing with how he explained himself,” Katie said during the podcast.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.