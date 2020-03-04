The Bachelorette spoilers: Clare’s season could take place in the US due to coronavirus fears [Spoilers]

Clare Crawley is ready to return to the Bachelor franchise after a few years of being out of the spotlight.

Despite announcing her retirement, she wants to come back and find love.

However, Clare’s season may be a bit different than what viewers are used to seeing.

Every season, the group travels to exotic destinations, and they explore everything a country has to offer.

But this year, Clare may need to see what Iowa, Idaho, Maine, and other states have to offer, because of this little thing we all know as the coronavirus.

Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette journey could be a domestic one

The news of this new itinerary comes after the travel restrictions were discussed for the United States.

Reality Steve reveals that while he can confirm that Clare will film in the United States, he can’t quite confirm the travel plans for overseas.

“I said over the weekend when I posted that Clare would be announced as “Bachelorette,” that Iceland is one of the international destinations. I’ve also heard two other international destinations when I was told Iceland, which were Rome and Croatia, but now I’m hearing that all international travel is on hold because of the Coronavirus,” Reality Steve writes on his website.

“They are scrambling big time to secure more US locations. Filming starts next Friday the 13th in LA. These locations are booked well in advance, so, now with the virus scare plans are being reshuffled.”

He guesses that this could be the first season without any international travel, and if they do choose to go outside of the country, it would just be one city.

Clare Crawley’s journey could be about her life in US

This season, ABC may try to do something different with Clare’s season. The season could focus on her and her life in Sacramento.

Clare is a hairdresser and she may want to introduce the guys to her hometown and what life would be like with her.

The production crew may travel around the United States and try to find locations, where they can explore sites that aren’t commonly known to people.

New York, California, and Florida may be too public, but Montana, South Dakota, and Oregon are places that could provide romantic backdrops to dates.

We shared the news that she’s looking for a strong man when we shared her reveal on GMA earlier this week. Only time will tell whether she finds him or not.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.