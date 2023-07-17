The Bachelorette spoilers: Brayden interrupts Charity’s one-on-one date

Brayden Bowers goes to great lengths to prove to Charity Lawson that he’s the one for her on The Bachelorette.

There’s no question that Brayden has become the villain vying for Charity’s heart this season.

Brayden and his feud with Aaron Bryant once again put a damper on the cocktail party.

However, that’s nothing compared to what Brayden does to stake his claim on Charity.

In the latest teaser dropped by ABC, Brayden makes a bold move that will no doubt have The Bachelorette fans talking all week long.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To be honest, it should also have Charity rethinking everything about him.

Brayden Bowers interrupts Charity Lawson’s one-on-one time on The Bachelorette

The footage kicks off with a look back at some of the most infamous villain moments in Bachelor Nation before teasing that nothing compares to what’s coming up.

A flip of the scene then has Aaron B. discussing how Brayden keeps bringing toxic traits to Charity. Aaron B. calls Brayden a loose cannon as the latter trudges through the woods on a mission.

Brayden then reveals he has the strongest connection with Charity, so he’s going to “assert his dominance today.” Boy does ever, too, because Brayden busts in on Charity having a good time with Tanner Courtad.

The preview ends with a shocked Charity, leaving The Bachelorette fans wondering just how she will handle the situation.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this doesn’t turn out the way Brayden has planned.

It’s not all about Brayden on The Bachelorette, though.

While Charity faces plenty of drama on the show, she also gets to have some fun getting to know two of the guys better.

Dotun Olubeko and Charity have their first one on one date that takes their relationship to new heights, literally. The date involves bungee jumping, something that terrifies both of them.

Hugging each other close with their nerves on high alter, Charity and Dotun take a big leap of faith. After they conquer their fears, their connection grows even stronger.

Xavier Bonner also gets some quality time with Charity. Their date is much more chill than her day with Dotun. Charity and Xavier attend a fruit festival where they help make pear jam.

Once that’s done, the two enjoy a train ride where Charity expresses her concerns about him. It turns out that Xavier reminds Charity of her ex.

Can Charity get past Xavier reminding her of an old flame? Will she finally get a clue about Brayden?

Those questions and more will be answered on the next episode of The Bachelorette. Make sure you tune in for all the juicy entertainment.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.