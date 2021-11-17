The Bachelorette Season 18, Episode 5: Here’s who Michelle Young sent home and who is still there

The Bachelorette Season 18 is officially halfway through and here’s which eight men are still left to fight for Michelle Young’s final rose. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette is officially halfway through and the competition is growing tighter!

Michelle Young started off Episode 5 with 11 potential suitors and is now down to eight.

With some simple subtraction, this means Michelle sent home three men last night. Two of these men were sent home during the rose ceremony.

These men include advertising creative director Casey Woods and biomedical Ph.D. student Leroy Arthur.

The other man made a dramatic exit in his latest pursuit of being the current season’s villain.

How The Bachelorette villain Chris S was sent home

Commodities broker Chris Sutton let his jealousy get the best of him when he crashed Nayte Olukoya’s one-on-one date.

Chris S’s beef with Nayte started last week after Nayte claimed that “it wasn’t a matter of if but when” he got a one-on-one date.

Chris S directly accused Nayte of being one of the men who thought they “had it in the bag.” So it only fueled Chris S’s anger when Nayte was chosen for a one-on-one the following week.

Additionally, he was upset that Michelle specifically didn’t come over to him after he spoke in her honor the week before.

He thought this warranted a special invitation to Nayte’s one-on-one date. Michelle had just opened up about a toxic relationship she had to “claw her way out of” when Chris S awkwardly approached her and Nayte.

When Chris S felt he deserved more for standing up for her last week when she felt “unseen,” Michelle rebuffed that she could speak for herself and sent him packing.

She told him, “As a female, and a female of color, there’s a lot of situations where people speak for me, and my voice isn’t heard—I’m empowered when I can speak for myself.” Snaps for Michelle!

Who is still left on The Bachelorette Season 18 after Episode 5?

Even though 11 men flew with Michelle from Palm Springs to Minnesota, only eight remain now.

Three men received roses from Michelle this week. The first was Joe Coleman. Despite their rough start when Joe ghosted Michelle IRL, Michelle seems to be smitten enough with him to let that slide.

She picked him for the first one-on-one in their mutual hometown. The two threw the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game and shot some hoops at Michelle’s old high school. When it came time for dinner, Joe opened up about how a series of serious injuries forced him to give up his dream basketball career — naturally winning him the rose.

Clayton won the group date rose after completing a series of viking challenges and opening up about his seemingly perfect parents. Ultimately, The Bachelorette viewers are still wondering why he was picked to be the future Bachelor.

Nayte won the one-on-one date rose even after Chris S crashed his date. Nayte won over Michelle’s friends and proved to be a good listener when Michelle opened up — and even told him she was falling for him.

This means that five other men received a rose during the rose ceremony. These men include Brandon, Olu, Rick, Rodney and Martin.

Keep watching to see who makes it all the way to the end!

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.