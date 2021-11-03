The Bachelorette: Peter throws Will’s jacket in the pool, viewers pick a side

The Bachelorette stars Peter and Will’s clash came to a head when Peter threw Will’s jacket in the pool. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelorette went from feeling generally annoyed by Peter and Will’s antics to wanting Peter off the show.

Pizzaprenuer Peter let his jealousy get the best of him in the most recent episode of The Bachelorette.

He and Will were both on the Top Gun group date. Ironically enough, Peter’s nickname set him up for success over Will.

He was given the tough title Dough Boy while Will was jokingly dubbed Little Willy.

Regardless, Will ended up coming out on top at the end of the date. They had to spin around in an anti-gravity machine.

As Peter spun, he said something to Michelle in Italian. As Will went, he looked like he was going to be sick but he instead prevailed and said something to Michelle in Spanish.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

This unleashed Peter’s wrath, who felt Will was clearly copying him.

Peter took his beef with Will from petty to malicious after Will was declared the winner of the date and was gifted a jacket.

Peter decided to take that jacket and throw it in the pool, and viewers were not impressed.

The Bachelorette viewers react to Peter throwing Will’s jacket in the pool

The Bachelorette viewers thought Peter was acting out like a toddler when he threw Will’s jacket in the pool.

“Hahahahaha still laughing at Peter Pizza having a lil temper tantrum and throwing that jacket in the pool like,” one viewer tweeted.

Hahahahaha still laughing at Peter Pizza having a lil temper tantrum and throwing that jacket in the pool like #TheBachelorette #Bachelorette pic.twitter.com/FOv45uJ12O — Christina Rodriguez (@SuperVOGirl) November 3, 2021

Another user wrote, “Peter is so immature. I can’t watch him for much longer.”

Peter is so immature. I can't watch him for much longer #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nac140LU9Q — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) November 3, 2021

One viewer thinks that Peter is acting out for attention and attempting to take the villain title from Jamie Skaar.

“Peter is committed to being the villain,” they wrote. “I can spot an ‘all publicity is good publicity’ type every single time.”

Peter is committed to being the villain. I can spot an “all publicity is good publicity” type every single time #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/z6Vmmch69b — Joyce Philippe (@JoyceMeetsWorld) November 3, 2021

The Bachelorette viewers side with Will over Peter

Will gained some brownie points from viewers after he decided to handle the issue with Peter in a classy matter.

Will was visibly upset when he found out Peter threw his jacket in the pool and even burst into tears.

However, after some convincing from the other men, he decided not to Michelle about the incident so the date wouldn’t be ruined.

“Will is a selfless guy. He literally put Michelle ahead of himself. We protect him at all costs,” one viewer tweeted.

Will is a selfless guy. He literally put Michelle ahead of himself. We protect him at all costs. ♥️ #TheBachelorette https://t.co/D2qEc5Gy9D — Amanda (@apzopp) November 3, 2021

Will even got the jacket out of the pool himself with a pool skimmer, which one user thought was going above and beyond.

They tweeted, “Will is better than me. NO WAY I’m fishing that jacket out of the pool myself. Peter would have to go for a little…swim”

Will is better than me. NO WAY I’m fishing that jacket out of the pool myself. Peter would have to go for a little…swim#TheBacheloretteABC #TheBachelorette#Bachelorette #BacheloretteABC pic.twitter.com/NuWudQeYiv — Mimi (@RealityTvMimi) November 3, 2021

All in all, viewers are officially Team Will over Team Peter.

“Peter is such an AWFUL person. I love Clayton and my heart hurts for Will,” one user expressed. “Literally cannot wait for Michelle to see who Peter really is and kick him to the curb so fast”

Peter is such an AWFUL person. I love Clayton and my heart hurts for Will. Literally cannot wait for Michelle to see who Peter really is and kick him to the curb so fast … #TheBachelorette https://t.co/9bdeDGGzkg — Amber Church (@ambernichole44) November 3, 2021

“Peter is such a fool, he’s making me like Will, who I know has problematic tweets,” another user admitted.

Peter is such a fool, he’s making me like Will, who I know has problematic tweets. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/TeZ9pKYNUX — Mom Watching TV (@momandsass) November 3, 2021

It seems that The Bachelorette viewers ultimately got what they wanted since Peter was sent home and Will stayed.

The Bachelorette airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.