Who is Will on The Bachelorette? What to know about the academic interventionist and where to find him on Instagram

Will Urena makes his debut on The Bachelorette Season 18. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young is ready to meet 30 eligible bachelors and possibly find her true love on The Bachelorette Season 18.

As Bachelor Nation gets introduced to Michelle’s bevy of suitors, some of these men have the potential to really make their mark and become stars within the Bachelor franchise, just like Michelle, who became a fan-favorite star during Matt James’ season of The Bachelor.

With so many men to meet, we’re giving all the details about each man and where to follow them on social media as they embark on their love journey with Michelle.

Here’s everything to know about Will Urena.

Who is Will Urena?

Will Urena is a ‘classy, swaggy, and sharp’ 28-year-old from Grand Rapids, Michigan. Similar to Michelle Young, Will works in the field of academia as an academic interventionist.

As an academic interventionist, Will’s job is to oversee academic and behavioral issues at a school and monitor the progress of all the students to identify those who are having learning issues or other academic problems.

Will signed up for The Bachelorette because most of his friends are in relationships, and he’s tired of being the only single one in the group. He’s also a romantic and is eager to do whatever it takes to shower his significant other with love and make them happy.

Just like Michelle, Will appears very assured in what he’s looking for in a potential spouse. He’s expressed that his dream woman would be loyal, ambitious, accountable, and willing to push him to be better, just like he’ll push her to be better each day.

Will also wants a thrill-seeking woman who is always up for a spontaneous adventure. Michelle Young has shown herself to be considering she was willing to spontaneously scale down a huge building with Matt James during one of their final dates.

Interesting tidbits about Will are that he is a Leo and very into horoscopes, he hates receiving money as gifts, and his goal is to climb Mount Everest in the future.

Find Will Urena on Instagram

You can follow Will at @illmaticwill on Instagram.

Will’s bio reads, “Choose joy because happiness isn’t enough,” and his social media posts mainly consist of photos of himself and his impressively large muscles.

From his page, it’s clear Will enjoys working out, sports, and model-like poses.

Will manages to pull off both the buff guy look and the studious look in his photos, which might catch Michelle’s eye. He also has pictures of himself playing basketball which he’ll have in common with Michelle since she played basketball growing up.

Will and Michelle’s academic, athletic, and spontaneous interests appear to be aligned, but only time will tell if the two have a genuine spark. What do you think of Will and his potential with Michelle?

