The Bachelorette Men Tell All has filmed on location where Matt James is filming The Bachelor

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has wrapped her season of the show and she’s ready to put it behind her.

This week, she filmed the last episode of the season, as she got together with all the guys from the show and Chris Harrison for the Men Tell All episode.

Due to COVID-19, Tayshia couldn’t travel to Los Angeles with all the other guys and Chris.

Since all of them have been away from the secluded La Quinta Resort in California, they could have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19.

To film the Men Tell All special, Tayshia and the guys had to quarantine first.

The Bachelorette Men Tell All has filmed without Clare Crawley

Reality Steve broke the news this week that Tayshia and the guys were at the resort in Pennsylvania, where producers are currently filming The Bachelor.

He revealed that Tayshia, Chris, and all the guys were in quarantine for six days prior to filming.

While Reality Steve didn’t mention testing, one can imagine they were all tested for COVID-19 at least once during these six days to avoid production shutting down.

We don’t know much about what happened during the filming of the Men Tell All, but we do know that Clare Crawley and Dale Moss won’t be a part of it.

In other words, Clare will not face the guys to discuss her short – but controversial – season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley has already given some answers

Clare and Dale have already given a short interview with Chris Harrison. There, they revealed that they are still doing good and they are very happy with the outcome of the show.

During the interview, Clare revealed that they were already house-hunting and they had talked about marriage and having children.

Dale Moss revealed during this interview that he was concerned about his connection with Clare. During filming, he didn’t know whether she would reciprocate his feelings. He didn’t see everything that viewers saw, and he was worried that she wouldn’t feel the same way about him.

During filming, they had little time together as they only filmed for 12 days. They bonded over the loss of their parents, as Dale lost his mother a couple of years ago.

Clare lost her father before she went on The Bachelor and she often talked about him during filming. She confirmed that Dale was the kind of man her father would have wanted for her.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.