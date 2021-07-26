The Bachelorette: Katie Thurston teases fans in a white wedding-style dress

Katie Thurston was a vision in white in a new social media upload in a bridal look not unlike one she wore on The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC

Katie Thurston teased her followers with a new social media post where she wore a wedding-style dress and told her followers to “marry yourself first.”

The reality star, who continues her search for love on this season of The Bachelorette, posted a series of two photos taken at the luxe Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, Washington.

Katie originally hails from Lynwood, Washington.

Katie played into the rumors that she walked out of this season of competition with an engagement ring on her finger but did not directly address that in the post.

Rather, she told her followers that to be happy; one must marry themselves first and foremost.

Katie will meet her former suitors tonight for a special episode of The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, where she will ask some tough questions and hear some behind-the-scenes tidbits from her season.

Katie stunned in a bridal look

In a slideshow of two photos, Katie wore fashion from the DWC designer, Deyonte’ Weather, who appeared on the 16th season of Project Runway.

The striking gown featured a sleek bottom that hugged Katie’s curves in all the right places.

Long, tailored shirtsleeves came to wrist-length.

Across her bustline, voluminous folds of stark white material created a dramatic look. It pillowed across her front, biceps, and back and created a full top.

The only other adornment to the gown was a silver zipper that ran all the way up the back of the garment.

Katie wore her long dark tresses in loose curls which hung down her back. Her hair was lifted at the crown and sides and pulled toward the midsection of her skull, where her tresses were gathered into loose waves.

She wore chandelier-style earrings to finish the look.

Noticeably missing was an engagement ring.

Who will Katie Thurston choose on The Bachelorette? [Spoilers]

While it has been widely reported that Katie walks out of this season of The Bachelorette on the arm of Blake Moynes, fans of the series still have hope one of their favorites that remain will win her heart.

In the final four alongside Blake are the following contestants: Justin Glaze, Greg Grippo, and Michael Allio.

Tonight, Katie faces her former beaus in the latest installment of The Bachelorette titled Men Tell All.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.