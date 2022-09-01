The Bachelorette: Here’s why fans think Gabby Windey will be on Dancing with the Stars

Is Gabby Windey going to be on Dancing With the Stars? Pic credit: @gabby.windey/Instagram

Lately, there has been quite a bit of speculation that some Bachelor stars are going on another reality television show.

While Michelle Young was rumored to have moved to Los Angeles so that she could be a contestant on Dancing with the Stars, both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia talked about it in an interview after the Men Tell All as well.

Whereas Rachel advocated more for Gabby’s shot on the show instead of herself, Gabby explained that her passion for dance is extraordinary; therefore, she would love the chance to be on the show.

Lately, there has been some talk that maybe Gabby is there for the DWTS rehearsals, as Bachelor fans swear they have seen her in photos that have been leaked.

In fact, some viewers are saying that the woman being labeled as Charli D’Amelio is actually Gabby.

Charli has also been rumored to be on the show as a contestant, along with her mom.

Bachelor Nation swears that Gabby Windey has been spotted at rehearsals

In fact, according to Cosmopolitan, and some fan sites on Instagram that have positioned some side-by-side photos of Gabby from The Bachelorette and other times, with who they believe to be Gabby walking into DWTS rehearsals.

On one Instagram post, they believe they have evidence including the mystery woman walking onto DWTS set and Gabby wearing the same gold hoop earrings she always wears.

Hardcore detective fans also believe that this person is wearing the same white shoes and socks that Gabby always wears, too, along with identical fingernails.

Lastly, fans believe that Gabby’s hair is lighter and thicker than Charli’s and that the pictures of the woman that were leaked looked more like Gabby’s hair color and style than Charli’s.

Evidence paired with a spoiler is also talked about

Also on the Instagram page, the last photo apparently shows a huge spoiler.

Allegedly the woman walking into the rehearsal for Dancing With the Stars is wearing a gray hoodie that looks a lot like the one Erich Schwer wore.

Therefore, this gave fans even more reason to think that the mystery person was Gabby, and not Charli, as the photo was labeled.

Regardless of who the woman is, the entire cast for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars will be released in the next few weeks. Bachelor fans will just have to wait until then to find out for sure who this woman is.

