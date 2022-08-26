Will Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia be on Dancing With the Stars next?

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are talking DWTS. Pic credit: @pilot.rachel/Instagram; @gabby.windey/Instagram

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia were promised that they would not be pitted against each other as they acted as co-Bachelorettes this season.

While the two continued to put each other first thus far as their journeys will soon come to a close, some fans were skeptical that they would be able to do that.

However, both women have proved everyone wrong as they remain the best of friends after filming and what has aired so far.

But now will the two women compete against each other for the very first time in their friendship?

It seems as if Gabby and Rachel may be moving on to another reality television show now after being the two leads on The Bachelorette.

During the taping for the Men Tell All, both women were asked about being on Dancing With the Stars in the future, and here’s what they both said about it.

Gabby Windey talks about how much she loves to dance

As the women chatted with E! News Daily Pop during the taping of the Men Tell All, they talked about dancing.

Gabby revealed after showing off some dance moves of her own, “I love to dance, love to dance more than I love to make out with boys on TV – which love to do that a lot. So, it’s saying a lot!”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She discussed how she was a trained dancer, as she used to dance for the Denver Broncos NFL team.

Rachel Recchia gave her two cents about going on the show

After Gabby revealed how much dance is a passion and love of hers, Rachel piped up about going on Dancing With the Stars.

However, she didn’t seem as eager to join the cast of the show as her co-Bachelorette was. But she did advocate a great deal for Gabby to be chosen as a dancer for the show.

When it came down to it, though, Rachel did say she would love to try Dancing With the Stars even though she wouldn’t be as good as Gabby.

In fact, Rachel even claimed, “You know maybe it could be the first time me and Gabby compete against each other. Who knows, we’ll see.”

Rachel and Gabby haven’t been the only Bachelor franchise alums to be approached or rumored to be going on Dancing With the Stars.

Michelle Young, a former Bachelorette who recently took a step back from teaching and also went through a breakup with Nayte Olukoya, has also been thought to be moving to Los Angeles for the show.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.