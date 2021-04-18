The Bachelorette: Hannah Brown’s race conversation was not aired, says Dustin Kendrick

Dustin Kendrick discusses unaired moments he shared with Hannah Brown including conversations about race Pic credit: ABC

Dustin Kendrick was a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, but there was a lot that took place between them that fans didn’t get to see.

Hannah’s season aired back in 2019, and while Dustin wasn’t the winner, the couple shared some touching moments which didn’t make it to television.

Dustin and Hannah spent 6 weeks getting to know each other before he was ultimately eliminated, but he recently opened up on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast and shared details of the good times they shared that wasn’t aired.

Dustin reveals he and Hannah discussed race and shared some good times

Dustin shared that he and Hannah had some fun moments together that Bachelor Nation didn’t get to see.

He said, “I got a good amount of time with her — they just didn’t air it. I had a good time. I didn’t get a one-on-one [date], but I probably should have been more out there, I guess, a little bit,”

Dustin went on to describe a romantic moment between him and Hannah.

He said, “We were in a castle in Newport, I took her and was singing, like, Beauty and the Beast, twirling her around.”

Dustin shared that the gesture wasn’t the only thing that didn’t make it to the air, as he and Hannah had some flirtatious moments and deep conversations which included the topic of race.

He added, “There was actually a lot of things they didn’t really show. Me and Hannah Brown talked about race. We flirted a lot, a lot of kissing sessions. They didn’t show anything. And I felt like everyone [was] like, ‘Who’s this Dustin guy?’”

Even though he didn’t have a lot of screen time, Dustin recalled the experience as a fond memory. He now co-hosts the Bachelors in the City podcast alongside Peter Weber, who he met while filming Hannah’s season.

In addition to his podcast, he also runs the charity Guaranteed Karma, which provides a platform for volunteers to find opportunities within their local community and receive rewards from local businesses.

Controversy surrounding Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette

Despite the good times Dustin shared with Hannah throughout her season, she ultimately ended up picking finalist Jed Wyatt.

After she accepted Jed’s marriage proposal, their relationship was doomed by controversy. Hannah later found out that Jed had a girlfriend right up until the day he left to start filming.

She ended up calling off their engagement after feeling like he had lied to her about the seriousness of his previous relationship. Despite her disappointment in the situation, Hannah showed up on the After the Final Rose episode and shared that she had no regrets about how things happened during her time on the show.

She was grateful for the opportunity to meet the men on her season and for the lessons she learned about herself through the process.

While Dustin may not have received a lot of airtime during Hannah’s season, he certainly has fond memories of their time together.

The Bachelorette returns on Monday, June 7 at 8/7c on ABC.