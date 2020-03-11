The Bachelorette guys are announced and fans slam ABC’s choices right away

The Bachelorette is slowly starting production in California, as Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is over.

Last week, Clare Crawley was spotted with a film crew, filming a possible introduction package for the show.

And yesterday, ABC decided it would be a good time to release the men who will be competing for her.

But it didn’t take long for viewers to share their opinions about them, including how much younger the men were.

Clare Crawley’s guys were released on Facebook

ABC shared the photos of 32 guys on their official Bachelorette Facebook page after The Bachelor had concluded on the west coast.

Not all 32 guys will continue to the premiere episode, as some will be cut before filming starts. This happened last season as well, and the season before that.

The guys have yet to meet Clare. Sometimes, the Bachelorette will meet some of the guys on After The Final Rose, but Peter Weber’s drama with his mother and Madison took most of the finale last night.

But that isn’t slowing Crawley down.

Clare was already spotted filming The Bachelorette in Sacramento with someone who looks like her ex-fiance, Benoit.

Even though some viewers believe that he could try to win her back, he could just be giving her some advice, including staying true to herself.

She currently works as a hairstylist and lives in Sacramento with her two dogs.

Clare Crawley’s guys criticized for being too young for her

Under the Facebook post with the men, fans were quick to share their thoughts. While most had sweet comments about the selection, there was also a big concern about the age gaps.

While filming, Clare will turn 39 years old. Some of the guys are in their early 20s.

“Why the heck are they all so young?! You’re not even giving her a chance to find love,” one person questioned on the Facebook post.

“Agree, why finally have an older bachelorette but the contestants’ ages stay the same…do they want to decrease her % of finding a life long partner???” another chimed in.

There is a 16-year age difference between Clare and one of the guys.

“There is one kid 23 years old. She could be his mother!” one person wrote, pointing out the obvious problem with younger contestants, while another added, “Exactly! There was only a handful over 30 closer to her age. Hopefully they will surprise us with some older guys”

Even though Clare has dated younger guys before, 16 years younger could be a bit too young.

The Bachelorette premieres later this spring in 2020.