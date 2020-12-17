The Bachelorette finale: Does Ben Smith return to win over Tayshia Adams after elimination?

Ben Smith has been eliminated from The Bachelorette.

During the most recent episode

, Tayshia Adams had a blast on his hometown date, where he met her sister and a close female friend.

Ben realized he was in love with Tayshia, but when it came time to share his feelings, he held back.

During the rose ceremony, Tayshia hesitated between Ben and Brendan but ended up sending Ben home. As he was leaving the resort, Ben shared that he hoped he didn’t get booted because he didn’t share his feelings.

As he drove away, he appeared to have some major regrets.

And it could be these regrets that have people guessing he’s returning next week for the finale.

The Bachelorette contestant Ben Smith may not be done with Tayshia Adams

The Bachelorette fans were shocked when Tayshia decided to send Ben home. He had just realized he was in love and he appeared so happy.

But that’s when ABC dropped the newest trailer for the finale next week and it hints that Ben’s time on the show may not be over.

On Reddit, a video has surfaced of Ben saying, “I’ve never felt this feeling, but I’m in love with you.”

We can’t embed the video here because the video lacks an embed code, but it’s the first time that Ben says he loves her to Tayshia.

In the trailer released by ABC, that magical little sentence appears to be missing.

Instead, Tayshia is crying and she appears upset. She is also seen telling a producer, “There’s a rose ceremony, what do I do with that?”

Could Ben show up and confuse her so much that she’s bringing him to the finale over the other guys?

The Bachelorette finale is unknown at this point

Right now, we don’t know how everything will unfold. We know that we will have all the answers next week on Tuesday night, as that’s when the show is expected to wrap – just in time for Christmas.

Earlier this fall, Reality Steve reported that Ben would make it to the finale and that it was between him and Zac. He also revealed that Brendan would be leaving on his own accord, as he wasn’t ready to settle down.

This week, he retracted his theory saying that if Ben was to leave, he wasn’t really sure of the outcome.

As of right now, Reality Steve has not offered a theory as to what will happen on the show.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.