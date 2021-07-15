The Bachelorette fans still love Andrew S, even after the Bachelor tweet scandal

Bachelorette fans appear to continue to support Andrew S. in his quest to win Katie Thurston’s heart. Pic credit: ABC

After Andrew Spencer found himself in the center of a tweet scandal where he wrote he wanted to be the next Bachelor star back in 2014, Bachelorette viewers still are hopeful he is the man for Katie as her season moves forward.

In addition to this remark, a Reddit user uncovered other tweets that did not paint Andrew S. in a very positive light.

Several of Andrew’s comments appeared to be racially motivated. In others, he fat-shamed women or criticized their physical appearance. Others were chauvinistic in nature.

In spite of his past remarks, fans appear to still want Andrew and Katie to end up together.

In a different Reddit post, viewers of the series commented on why they believed Katie and Andrew would be a great love match.

Fans appeared supportive and believed Andrew had grown up since that period of time and has since shown who he truly is in his heart to Katie in an attempt to win her affections.

The Bachelorette viewers supported Andrew S.

The original poster wrote the following message about the competitor, who caught Katie’s eye early when he presented her with her favorite food during a one-on-one meeting.

“Seriously, I don’t know why I don’t see more people raving about Andrew. I think he’s got the best personality there. He tries to stay out of the drama, he’s super handsome and he comes across as very genuine and caring. I actually like that they may not have “extreme” chemistry because that can fizzle out quick. True love doesn’t happen in these pressure cooker scenarios, you need a good foundation to build on. He probably won’t win, because they always make the wrong choice but I’m team Andrew all the way,” they claimed.

A Reddit poster asked their fellow Bachelorette viewers if they believed Andrew S. was a good match for Katie Thurston.

Do other fans feel the same way about a love match between Andrew S. and Katie?

Viewers appeared to be on the fence in regards to a love match between these two vivacious personalities coming together in a more permanent manner.

“He’s my fave and I definitely agree with you. I don’t think he’ll win but I don’t see Katie lasting with whoever she picks,” penned one fan.

“Andrew is far and away my favorite, but I think Blake and Katie are actually the best suited for each other. They have very similar energies imo. I feel like they’re both kind of ditzy, cringey, and lack self-awareness. They really deserve each other,” wrote a second follower.

A third Reddit user commented on the above post. They said, “Lmaooo I love how there was a low-key roast in this comment.”

Some fans agreed with the original poster while others had different opinions about a love match between Andrew S. and Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette.

A final fan appeared to agree with the other commentary in the thread.

“I agree but I honestly don’t feel like Andrew is truly in love with Katie. He is an awesome guy and his smile lights up the room but I don’t see the chemistry on his end,” stated a fourth viewer.

