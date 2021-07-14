Bachelor Nation is disappointed after old social media posts paint Andrew S. in a bad light Pic credit: ABC

So far on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, she has dealt with a lot of drama over men who don’t seem to be there for the right reasons.

There have been a few men labeled as “villains” due to their misleading intentions and after accusations that they’re only interested in being on the show to become the next Bachelor lead.

Most recently, Katie sent Thomas Jacobs packing after he admitted to having the thought cross his mind in the beginning. Even though he claimed he no longer felt that way due to his connection with Katie, she called him a liar and sent him home much to the pleasure of the other contestants.

Katie has made it clear that she wants to focus on the solid relationships she has built with the remaining suitors and feels confident that they are all there to find a lasting connection with her.

Fan-favorite Andrew Spencer has been one of the men who’s appeared to be the most loyal to Katie. Their connection is apparent to viewers and he’s received a lot of praise for being so genuine.

However, Andrew’s intentions may not be as pure as they seem as Bachelor Nation is speaking out after old tweets resurfaced of Andrew saying he wanted to be the next Bachelor lead amongst other controversial things.

The Bachelorette fans wonder if Andrew S. is the real villain after old tweets resurface

In digging through old social media posts, a Reddit user shared a Twitter post that was found where Andrew declared his desire to be The Bachelor lead.

In March of 2014, he wrote, “Let me be the next bachelor.”

In addition to his tweet about wanting to be the bachelor, the Reddit user also posted a slew of other tweets that showed Andrew in a very negative light.

Several of his comments were racially motivated, in some, he fat-shamed women or criticized their physical appearance and many others were extremely chauvinistic in nature.

Many people flooded the comments to share their disappointment over the discovered tweets as they had really grown to love Andrew and felt he was a great match for Katie.

Some people felt that it was too soon to judge him and they were waiting to see how he handled the situation and reacted to the old posts resurfacing.

One Reddit user made the point that although the tweets were pretty bad, they were written several years ago. They said that Andrew could have done a lot of growing since then and may not still feel the same way.

How has Andrew S. handled the resurfaced social media posts?

Andrew has yet to comment on the resurfaced posts but it’s likely he will acknowledge them at some point.

His fellow castmate Justin Glaze was recently called out for similar social media behavior and apologized immediately for the things he had said in the past.

Both Andrew and Justin have made quite the impression on Bachelor Nation and on Katie but will these old posts change all of that?

Given that the posts were from several years ago, it’s likely that both men have grown since then.

Time will tell whether the real Andrew is the person he’s portrayed himself to be so far on The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.