The Bachelorette fans are still crazy for Greg Grippo

Viewers of ABC’s The Bachelorette are still crazy for Greg Grippo.

Katie Thurston zoned in on Greg from the first episode of the series, giving him her first impression rose, and they have stuck together, seemingly without any personal ups and downs, from that point on. He was the winner of the first one-on-one date on which the two both opened up about their late fathers.

He was also the first man to get a taste of Katie’s hometown of Seattle, Washington when she recreated a series of important places from her area that meant a lot to her during his second one-on-one date. She sweetly replicated her version of the infamous Pike Place Market.

“We had the first one-on-one and at this point, feels so long ago. For me, that’s hard. I’m sure for him that’s hard,” Katie said in a confessional. She added Greg was chosen him for the date because she “really likes him.”

“I just, honestly, have never met anybody like her before and when we’re together, everything just disappears,” Greg said to the cameras earlier in the July 19th episode. “It doesn’t feel like there are six other guys waiting for her at home. It feels like it’s just me and her.”

Even though Greg has struggled throughout the season to accept Katie has relationships with other men in the house and this will reportedly lead to a major blowup between the two later this season, as for right now, Greg’s fans appear to have fallen as hard for him as Katie appears to have.

Katie Thurston’s fans have fallen hard for Greg Grippo

Katie’s fans are pulling for the couple, in spite of rumors that Greg is not the winner of the season.

Their natural chemistry has created a sensation on social media, where fans came together to add their commentary regarding what appears to be a wonderful start to Katie and Greg’s love affair.

Their comments came in response to Katie’s statement where she said, “A hometown before a possible hometown.”

One fan claimed that ABC’s official The Bachelorette Instagram was “truly a greg grippo fan page.”

“If this woman does not choose this BEAUTIFUL MAN I’ll scream,” wrote a second follower.

“Who else is team Greg?” asked a third Instagram user.

Is Greg’s nice-guy persona an act?

Gossip surrounding Greg’s nice-guy persona has been in the forefront over the past several weeks.

It was reported by The Sun that despite his claim to be in marketing, Greg, is actually a trained actor.

A friend of the New Jersey native alleged that he had been trying to get a spot on the dating competition series for years.

Greg was reportedly cast as a suitor during Clare Crawley’s season of the series. Due to restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, his final casting fell through. Greg also reportedly applied for Hannah Brown’s season of the series as well.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.