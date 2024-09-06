The Bachelorette deleted scene explains fake book Aaron Erb gifted to Devin Strader

It took far too long to get answers, but now we know the truth about that book Aaron Erb gifted to Devin Strader on The Bachelorette.

Early in Jenn Tran’s season, there was drama between Devin and several of the men.

Things got tense after Devin whisked Jenn away for some alone time during a group date and didn’t get any better when Devin jumped on another chance to spend time with Jenn that others didn’t feel he deserved.

This led to many confrontations between Devin and several men, including Aaron, Thomas N, and Sam M.

During Aaron’s sit down with Devin, he claimed that he only had love for The Bachelorette villain and gifted him a book called Principles for Self Growth.

The problem is that viewers quickly spotted a typo on the book’s spine and quickly realized there was no such book or author.

Jesse Palmer brings up that self-care book

Now that this exhausting The Bachelorette season has ended, production has shared some deleted scenes that help explain a few things that happened.

One is from Men Tell All, where Aaron Erb explains why he gifted Devin Strader a self-help book while Jesse Palmer sets the record straight on claims that it wasn’t even a real book.

There were questions about whether the gift was production-driven or if Aaron did that on his own, especially after it was realized that the book was a fake.

But Jesse explained that the fake cover was used because they didn’t have permission to use the real book and still didn’t even when the Men Tell All was filmed.

“On our show, we need to get approvals before we can show a book or art,” Jesse said as he cleared up confusion.

“This is for full transparency for people at home,” he continued as he held up the real book, which had the cover blurred out. “This is the actual book that Aaron brought with him and we still don’t have approval for it.”

The real book Aaron gifted to Devin is The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom by Don Miguel Ruiz.

Perhaps The Bachelorette men were right about Devin Strader

Devin Strader has become one of the most disliked Bachelorette winners ever because of how things ended with Jenn.

He’s even been compared to Jed Wyatt, who won Hannah Brown’s season.

After we watched how Devin reacted to Jenn at After the Final Rose and how unemotional he was while she saw there and bawled her eyes out, The Bachelorette viewers took aim.

One thing is for sure, no one wants to see Devin on Bachelor in Paradise, but they’re pretty excited to know that Jonathan Johnson and Hakeem Moulton will be there.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.