The Bachelorette: Connor Brennan’s cat costume leaves viewers speechless — What will his students think?

Bachelor Nation is dying to know what Connor Brennan’s students think of his cat costume on The Bachelorette Pic credit: ABC

Connor Brennan made quite the impression on Katie Thurston and Bachelor Nation on last night’s premiere episode of The Bachelorette.

Connor showed up in a black cat costume with a painted on nose and whiskers and Katie was immediately intrigued by him and his sense of humor.

She admitted to hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams that she couldn’t stop thinking about him after their initial introduction.

Katie wasn’t the only one who couldn’t stop thinking about Connor as Bachelor Nation took to Twitter with hilarious cat memes and couldn’t seem to stop talking about the cat man.

Connor is described in his cast bio as a “quirky and charming eighth grade math teacher.”

If Bachelor Nation was so stunned by Connor’s entrance, fans have to wonder what his eighth grade students must be thinking.

What will Connor Brennan’s students think of his cat costume on The Bachelorette?

While we can imagine that Connor’s students are watching proudly from home knowing that their teacher is about to be on national TV, one has to wonder what they thought once he showed up dressed as a cat.

Several fans took to Twitter to share what they thought his students must be thinking.

One fan said that they couldn’t imagine what his students had to be thinking and wished they had a glimpse at his student’s group chat.

#TheBachelorette



Imagine being in the 8th grade and seeing your teacher do THIS. I need an invite into his student’s group chat immediately. pic.twitter.com/xBzYLEvfDt — MJ (@mjmjmjmj_k) June 8, 2021

Another fan joked that his students must have been mortified to see him walk out in the cat costume.

Another fan shared similar sentiments.

Connor B.’s math students watching him on the show wearing a cat costume like #TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/izBeIwGI4B — amandaᵒᵗ⁹♡ (@wldfloweramanda) June 8, 2021

Others pointed out that if the cat costume wasn’t bad enough, his students really had to be shocked to see him naked in a bathtub playing the ukelele.

Connor B’s students seeing that video of him naked in the bathtub #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/lHkY9ygGh1 — Lorem Ipsum (@_laren) June 8, 2021

Connor B’s students watching him in his bath tub nakey playing the ukulele #bachelorette #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/HAjK8TJUX2 — sheebz (@sheebsters) June 8, 2021

Students typically look up to their teachers, but it’s unclear at this time how Connor’s students might have perceived his antics on the premiere episode.

Katie’s first impression rose

While Connor certainly made an impression on Katie and Bachelor Nation, he, unfortunately, did not win Katie’s first impression rose.

That rose went to Greg Grippo. According to his cast bio, Greg is a 28-year-old marketing sales representative from New Jersey.

He’s a sports fanatic and a hopeless romantic who admittedly cries during romantic comedies.

He and Katie clearly had a strong connection right off the bat and it’s been predicted that he may even make it all the way to Katie’s final four.

Bachelor Nation will have to continue watching to see if Greg is the one to steal Katie’s heart or if cat man Connor B. has what it takes to win her over and make his students proud.

