The Bachelorette: Connor Brennan spontaneously makes out with audience member after being called a ‘bad kisser’

The Bachelorette: Men Tell All special had several spontaneous and jaw-dropping moments, but none as shocking as when Connor Brennan made out with an audience member after feeling rejected by Katie Thurston and believing he was a “bad kisser.”

The moment caught the audience, fellow castmates Quartney, Cody, Karl, Tre, Brendan, James, Kyle, Aaron, Hunter, Andrew S., Michael, and show hosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe totally off guard.

Before the moment that shocked Bachelor Nation, Kaitlyn asked Connor if he’d ever been told before that he was not a good kisser after Katie revealed she did not feel a spark between them when they locked lips.

This came after a double date with Kaitlyn, her fiance Jason Tartick, Katie, and Connor, where they attempted to move out of the friend zone into a more romantic relationship.

The couples played volleyball, a game with a coconut, and a getting to know you type game. The men grilled, and the women made margaritas. Katie and Connor went to spend alone time together and kissed, but it didn’t go as they had hoped.

Katie later went to Connor’s room to tell him there was no romantic spark between them when they kissed, which led him to lament, “God! How bad of a kisser am I?!”

Connor Brennan tested his kissing skills on a fan

Katilyn and Tayshia and spoke of that moment with a still-distraught Connor.

“I went back home; I texted like 2 or 3 people I’d kissed in the past,” said Connor. “And I was like, ‘Listen, am I a trash kisser? You gotta be honest with me.'”

Suddenly, a woman in the second row of the audience, which viewers would later find out was named Tara, told Connor, “I just think you’re absolutely adorable. I just know you can’t be a bad kisser.”

This led the men and the audience to chant, “Kiss her now! Kiss her now!”

“I was literally checking you out earlier,” said Connor to Tara before they kissed for a longer time than expected.

Tara later said the kiss was an 11 on a scale of one to 10.

They kissed one more time before Connor rejoined the men on the set of the series.

Connor reacted to the kiss

Connor later said in an interview with On the Red Carpet that having someone come up on stage and kiss him was “pretty awesome.”

“I thought I was going to get roasted for my terrible kissing all the time. But that was a very nice surprise,” he explained.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.