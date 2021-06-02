The Bachelorette: Bennett Jordan looks back on what he could have done differently to win Tayshia Adams heart

Tayshia Adams and Bennett Jordan were not a love match on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bennett Jordan looked back on what he could have done differently to win the heart of Tayshia Adams during Season 16 of The Bachelorette. He reflected on his decision to return after being eliminated during a season of changes, where Tayshia stepped in after original series star Clare Crawley quickly found love with Dale Moss.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bennett spoke of his time on the series and his decision to return to compete for Tayshia’s heart.

“It was a really tough dance. That was a really heartfelt [moment], you know, and obviously, there’s moments that you weren’t privy to, right?” Bennett explained.

“For me, I couldn’t have done it much differently. I wanted to put myself out there and genuinely let her know how I was feeling,” he shared.

Bennett also spoke of contestant Ben Smith, who also returned to try his hand at love once again with the auburn-haired beauty.

“I think even another contestant continued to go on and then use this exact same phrase later, you know, ‘Sometimes you just don’t know what those feelings are on the magnitude and the depth of them until it’s too late,’” the former Bachelorette contestant explained.

“And that was certainly the case for me. And while it’s not a regret — things work out the way that they’re supposed to — had I been able to have a one-on-one date and really show my heartfelt side, I think things could have potentially been different,” Bennett lamented.

Bennett shared his joy for Tayshia

In the end, Tayshia accepted a proposal from Zac Clark. The two remain engaged to this day. Bennett shared his joy for the couple and his hopes for their future together.

“She seems incredibly happy with Zac and I’m rooting for those guys. I know it’s a really tough situation,” the handsome shoe designer claimed.

Bennett also cited his joy for Clare and Dale’s relationship and said that of all the contestants, he called Dale one of his closest friends during filming along with Dr. Joe Park and Ed Waisbrot.

Bennett shared a unique analogy about starring on The Bachelorette

Bennett claimed that being a part of the cast of the reality dating show is one that is unique to those that experience it.

“It’s just a really unique experience, going in and sharing a journey and a show and everything like that,” he explained.

“I think it’s really tough for people to understand unless you’ve actually been in those shoes. And then when you have you come out and you have this bond. Joe made a hilarious analogy. He’s like, ‘I like to equate it to your war brothers. You’ve gone in and you’ve been to war together and you’d come out and you’ve got this, like, you know, solitude to each other.’ It is just a one-of-a-kind unbelievable experience that I think that certainly creates a bond for the future.”

The Bachelorette returns to ABC beginning Monday June 7 on ABC.