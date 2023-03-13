The Bachelorette alum Ivan Hall is engaged to girlfriend Tailour Roberson

The Bachelorette alum Ivan Hall has proposed to his girlfriend Tailour Roberson after quite a brush with “destiny.”

Ivan, 31, popped the question to Tailour in downtown Dallas on Saturday, March 11.

Ivan is most known for his time on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette and Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

While it may not have worked out for the former contestant on reality television, Ivan is head over heels for his future bride-to-be.

“I can truly say that being engaged feels amazing!” Ivan revealed to Us Weekly after proposing to Tailour. “It’s a mixture of excitement, joy, and anticipation for what the future holds.”

Ivan said that he and Tailour have known each other for a long time and have always managed to find their way back to each other. “When she happened to move to Dallas after medical school to work as an anesthesiologist, it felt like we were destined to be together,” he explained.

The former reality star shared the exciting news on his Instagram page, where he gushed over the idea of spending his future with Tailour.

“She said YES!! Thanks for making me the happiest man in the world and I can’t wait for what our future holds 🖤,” Ivan wrote in his caption.

On knowing Tailour was “the one,” Ivan said that he came to a realization that “she was not only my best friend, but also the person who made me feel happiest and most fulfilled in life.”

“She supported me through the good times and the bad, and I knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her,” the aeronautical engineer continued.

Of course, fellow members of Bachelor Nation have swooped in to give their congratulations to the happy couple, including Susie Evans, who videographed the proposal.

Blake Horstmann, Raven Gates Gottschalk, Bryan Abasolo, and Kelley Flanagan were among the other few who offered up kind words for the couple.

Even Clare Crawley chimed in to congratulate her former contestant on the exciting news.

Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

More details on Ivan’s proposal to Tailour

After realizing he wanted to propose last year, Ivan headed to the online jewelry store Keyzar to pick out the perfect engagement ring for Tailour — which she had been very vocal about.

“I knew what style she liked from all of the DMs she would send me on Instagram,” Ivan joked.

While most couples typically propose with just a ring, Ivan also threw in a new car for his future wife.

“When planning the proposal, I wanted to make sure it was personalized and meaningful to Tailour. I got her a beautiful ring and also surprised her with a brand new 2023 Tesla Model Y performance to replace her old college car,” said Ivan.

When are Ivan and Tailour planning to get married?

While the engagement just happened, the two admitted they are anxious to get the ball rolling and start wedding planning.

“Wedding planning will start soon! We’re both excited to start thinking about the details,” Ivan said.

Nothing has been finalized for the couple yet, but Ivan said he and Tailour have a few ideas on where they want the ceremony to happen, how they want the “vibe” to be, and what they want as the overall theme.

Ivan said the couple simply “can’t wait to celebrate our love with our friends and family!”

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.