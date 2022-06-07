Ivan Hall ‘blessed’ on date night with girlfriend 

Bachelor Nation’s Ivan Hall is still going strong with his newest girlfriend. Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

Ivan Hall recently went public with his girlfriend Tailour Monet after trying to find love on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.

Ivan’s girlfriend isn’t within Bachelor Nation, but the pair appear to have a lot in common.

Recently, the two went out for a date night, and Ivan shared a glimpse of their date night attire as he expressed feeling blessed.

Ivan Hall is ‘blessed’ by his girlfriend’s beauty

Ivan Hall took to his Instagram stories to give followers a view of his and his significant other’s date night style.

Ivan walked beside his girlfriend, Tailour, who wore a flattering and classic little back dress in the video. Tailour got dolled up with a glowing makeup look and accessorized the ensemble with a necklace.

Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

Ivan wore a red and grey striped tee, pants, and a chain. As Ivan filmed, Tailour smiled at the camera, and Ivan professed to feel blessed after seeing Tailour’s shining smile. Ivan also wrote ‘Blessed’ with a prayer hand emoji over the video.

Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

Ivan also showed fans their unique date night dinner as the pair enjoyed Spanish octopus.

Pic credit: @ivanbhall/Instagram

Ivan Hall made it to hometowns on The Bachelorette Season 16

Before Ivan was taken off the market by Tailour, he attempted to find love on The Bachelorette Season 16 and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, becoming the first Blasian member to participate in the series.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Ivan initially pursued Clare Crawley before Clare left the show with Dale Moss on The Bachelorette.

Ivan then hit it off with new lead Tayshia Adams and made it far with her.

Ivan made it to hometowns, where he had a chance to introduce Tayshia to his parents and his brother, who made a surprise appearance.

Ivan and his brother had an emotional reunion. Ivan shared that his brother was in prison previously, which caused them not to get as much time together and led to Ivan becoming a protective figure in his nieces’ lives.

While Ivan and Tayshia had a sincere connection and bonded over being biracial, Tayshia ultimately chose to get engaged to Zac Clark.

On Bachelor in Paradise, Ivan entertained relationships with several women, including Jessenia Cruz, Kendall Long, and Chelsea Vaughn. Ivan also linked up with Alexa Caves off-camera, but their meet-up led to breaking protocol and Ivan leaving the island.

Now, Ivan appears happy and blessed in his new relationship.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.