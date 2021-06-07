Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Bachelorette alum Diggy Moreland welcomes baby girl


Diggy Moreland wears glasses and a red shirt while smiling
Diggy Moreland smiles for his Bachelor in Paradise headshot. Pic credit: ABC

Early on June 7, Diggy Moreland, the former contestant on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, announced the birth of his baby girl, Teddie Reese Moreland.

Diggy and his significant other first announced that they were expecting a girl on January 26. In the announcement, Diggy referenced Kobe Bryant when expressing his excitement to join the “Girl Dads” club, and he confessed he already knew that his little girl would have him wrapped around his finger.

Before the baby was born, Diggy shared a story on Instagram showing him in a fairly empty hospital room waiting for Baby Moreland to arrive.

Diggy humorously wrote that he “spent all week memorizing medical phrases from Grey’s Anatomy to impress people but ain’t nobody here to hear them.”

Diggy’s daughter arrives

The new father posted a precious photo of his newborn resting on his chest in a reclining chair while giving a proud smile. Under the photo, he wrote the cute caption, “Y’all call me Diggy. Teddie Reese Moreland calls me Daddy”. 

Diggy also shared that his baby girl weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and joked that his daughter’s legs were the same size as his.

Interestingly, his baby was born on the premiere date of the latest season of The Bachelorette, the very show that introduced Diggy to the world.

Diggy Moreland receives congratulations from Bachelor Nation

Just a short while after posting, Diggy received an influx of congratulatory comments, including comments from many fellow Bachelor Nation stars.

Some of the familiar faces under Diggy’s special post include Bachelor alums, Mike Johnson, Katie Morton, Ben Zorn, and Clay Harbor, to name a few.

Diggy became a part of the Bachelor Nation family on Rachel Lindsay’s historic season, featuring the first Black Bachelorette and the most Black contestants on a season of Bachelorette up to that point. 

During his time on the show, Diggy became a fan favorite for his personality and signature bow ties. He didn’t find love with Rachel, but he has clearly found a new relationship with the mother of his child.

While Rachel Lindsay has faced a lot of adversity and stereotyping from her involvement on the show, Diggy appears to have moved on from his time on the show, currently working as a men’s fashion and lifestyle blogger.

Diggy also made an appearance on Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. He was eliminated during week four, but he doesn’t regret the experience and states that he found great friendships while being apart of the franchise.

Congratulations to Diggy and his growing family.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC

